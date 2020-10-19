Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Tuesday, October 20, 2020
News Tip?

Michael Myers Caught During Casual Drive, Woman Escapes Death After Scolding the Masked Man
M

By Eric Norton
Modified
Featured
By Eric Norton
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Michael Myers has ditched TV-town for a smaller and more laid back lifestyle in suburban America, and that’s when Your Content obtained a hilarious video of the serial killer casually frolicking in town.

“Get in that parking lot—right now!” the woman in on the seasonal video says.

- Advertisement -

“I’m just having a real hard time understanding why this is happening. I’ve got, I don’t know, countless messages and phone calls saying you’re riding around in a station wagon.

“First of all, I sent you to the store. Where this vehicle came from, I don’t know and at this point I don’t care.

“And the fact that you’re driving around with a freaking mask on, looking like a pedophile—it says ‘stabbin’ wagon?’” says the woman as she points to the slogan drawn on the rear window.

- Advertisement -

“This is where we’re at now? You know I didn’t want to believe it—I thought it was a joke but here we are, living the dream, right?”

“This is… Get home! You’re an idiot.

“It’s sad… I gotta follow him to make sure this idiot goes home.”

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
DELCO

Police in Delaware County Deem Fatal Car Crash A Homicide, Suspect At-Large

Your Content Staff - 0
Police in D​elco responded to reports of a fatal car accident early—and they’ve deemed the situation a homicide.
Read more

Jeffrey Toobin ‘Wasn’t Thinking About Gloria Allred’ Amid Masterbation Scandal

WAIT, WHAT? Your Content Staff - 0
The New Yorker has suspended reporter Jeffrey Toobin for masturbating on a Zoom video chat.

Former Prison Guard ‘Head Over Heels’ As She Cozies Up with Bill Cosby’s PR Manager Andrew Wyatt

Exclusive Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
Slowly but surely, their relationship has emerged from the shadows. The two were captured wining and dining at multiple high-end Philly eateries.

Pennsylvania Reports Over 2,000 New Cases of COVID-19 in TWO Days

CORONAVIRUS Your Content Staff - 0
There is now a two-day total of 2,372 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

Biden SHOOSHES Female Staffer Like Farm Animal, Says His Son, Hunter, Has SHOTGUNS

BIDEN Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
Fragile former VP Joe Biden mistakenly revealed he and his two sons own several firearms despite Hunter's problem with crack cocaine.

Borat Finds Voter Who Reveals ‘The Democrat IS More Dangerous Than Coronavirus’

Movies & Film Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
Borat has returned to America in effort to quarantine from the deadly coronavirus only to find out Democrats 'are more dangerous than the virus.'

Holy Priest Performs EXORCISM to Cleanse Area of Antifa Terrorists

ANTIFA Jonathan Lee Riches - 1
The Archbishop of San Francisco performed an exorcism in San Rafael Saturday to rid demonic Antifa terrorists.

Joe Biden’s Campaign Manager Says Poll ARE Inflated to Favor Her Candidate

BIDEN Your Content Staff - 0
The recent national polls showing the candidate leading by double digits are 'inflated.’

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.