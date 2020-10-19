Michael Myers Caught During Casual Drive, Woman Escapes Death After Scolding the Masked Man

Michael Myers has ditched TV-town for a smaller and more laid back lifestyle in suburban America, and that’s when Your Content obtained a hilarious video of the serial killer casually frolicking in town.

“Get in that parking lot—right now!” the woman in on the seasonal video says.

“I’m just having a real hard time understanding why this is happening. I’ve got, I don’t know, countless messages and phone calls saying you’re riding around in a station wagon.

“First of all, I sent you to the store. Where this vehicle came from, I don’t know and at this point I don’t care.

“And the fact that you’re driving around with a freaking mask on, looking like a pedophile—it says ‘stabbin’ wagon?’” says the woman as she points to the slogan drawn on the rear window.

“This is where we’re at now? You know I didn’t want to believe it—I thought it was a joke but here we are, living the dream, right?”

“This is… Get home! You’re an idiot.

“It’s sad… I gotta follow him to make sure this idiot goes home.”