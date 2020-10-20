Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Chicago’s ‘Never Trumper’ WARRIOR Who Dangled From Trump Tower ESCAPES Ambulance
By Your Content Staff
CHICAGO
The king of ‘never Trumpers’ who spent hours dangling from a landing on Trump Tower in a standoff with police earlier this week escaped from an ambulance downtown Tuesday night, Your Content has learned.

Police said at 5:28 p.m., the man was in an ambulance in the 0-99 block of West Washington Street.

Ironically—the location is within spitting distance of CBS 2 Chicago.

He was being taken by private ambulance from Northwestern Memorial Hospital to another hospital, the CBS station reported after witnessing it erupt first hand.

The network also reports from late Sunday afternoon all the way into Monday morning, SWAT team negotiators were at the scene at Trump Tower, 401 N. Wabash Ave., as the crazed climber suspended himself from the landing with a rope harness and threatened suicide.

Police sources confirmed the man was the same who dangled off the 16th-floor balcony of Trump Tower overnight Sunday, threatening to kill himself unless he could speak to President Donald Trump, the Chicago Sun-Times revealed.

Earlier Tuesday, police said that the man had been hospitalized for a mental evaluation and that he would not be facing any charges for hanging off the tower.

He remains at-large.

