President Trump has boarded Air Force One—giving nearby reporters a thumbs up as he prepares to journey to Pennsylvania to host ‘the largest event’ since the coronavirus closures impacted the region, Your Content is learning.

Marine One was wheels down at Joint Base Andrews at about 6:23 pm.

The helicopter taxied down the tarmac and came to a stop nearby Air Force One roughly two minutes later.

Tonight’s event is expected to be the largest gathering in the county since the pandemic started.

Up to 7,500 people are permitted to gather outdoors at Pennsylvania’s largest venues, according to Gov. Tom Wolf’s updated occupancy limits, according to local reports.

President Trump disembarked Marine One at 6:27 pm. He gave a salute to the Marines on the tarmac and made his way towards Air Force One.

What’s more, POTUS gave a wave and thumbs up to the reporters outside the plane before walking up the jetway and boarding one minute later.

The president was followed by staff including Kayleigh McEnany, Stephen Miller, Mark Meadows, and Dan Scavino.

The flight to Pennsylvania’s Erie International Airport is scheduled to take about one hour and five minutes, according to an on-board reporter.