Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Pres. Trump’s BIGGEST SUPPORTER, Randall Thom, Dead at 60
By Jonathan Lee Riches
Pres. Trump's BIGGEST SUPPORTER, Randall Thom, Dies in Tragic Car Accident Overnight
By Jonathan Lee Riches
Randall Thom—the ‘Front Row Joe’ of President Donald Trump rallies—was returning home from a Trump boat parade in Jupiter Florida when his car was involved in a head-on fatal collision, Your Content has learned.

Police in St. Peter say a Toyota Sienna driven by Randal James Thom, 60, and a 1994 Ford pickup driven by James Allen Mollenhauer, 67, of Le Sueur were both traveling south on the highway when they collided shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Thom died at the scene, reports the Mankato Free Press.

Thousands flocked to Randall’s Facebook Tuesday to mourn the loss of their friend who ‘could only be described as loving.’

“Few years back this van pulls up outside, you know what it’s like when a strange vehicle pulls up in front of your house!!! Here Randall walks up to the house wanting to go to Wefest with us! What a surprise. RIP Randall! You were famous and loved by many!!! RIP my friend!” wrote Penny Hanson.

“Rest in peace brother. Praying hard for you and your loved ones.” Jen Leigh said.

Thom who was a US Marine, was an ardent follower of Donald Trump, who journeyed around many miles across the United States supporting Trump.

