Rush Limbaugh Confirms His Stage Four Lung Cancer is TERMINAL

Rush Limbaugh says his stage four lung cancer is terminal, Your Content can tragically report.

Prior to this week, he said his cancer “had been reduced, and had become manageable.”

But on Monday, Limbaugh told his listeners he’s had a setback in his prognosis and the cancer had progressed.

The 69-year-old said his doctors changed his medications in “hopes of keeping additional progression at bay for as long as possible.”

