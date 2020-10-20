Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Wednesday, October 21, 2020
News Tip?

Rush Limbaugh Confirms His Stage Four Lung Cancer is TERMINAL
R

By Your Content Staff
Modified
NATIONAL NEWS
By Your Content Staff
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Rush Limbaugh says his stage four lung cancer is terminal, Your Content can tragically report.

Prior to this week, he said his cancer “had been reduced, and had become manageable.”

- Advertisement -

But on Monday, Limbaugh told his listeners he’s had a setback in his prognosis and the cancer had progressed.

The 69-year-old said his doctors changed his medications in “hopes of keeping additional progression at bay for as long as possible.”

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
NATIONAL NEWS

Las Vegas Struggles to Keep Afloat, Wynn Resorts to Close THREE DAYS Per Week

Your Content Staff - 0
One of the most exclusive resorts on the Las Vegas Strip is drastically reducing its operating hours.
Read more

Michigan Governor Blames Trump for Botched Kidnapping, Shifts Presser to COVID-19

NATIONAL NEWS Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
Gov. Whitmer said Trump's instruction to 'stand back and stand by' was what motivated the kidnappers. Then she talked about COVID-19.

Massive ‘Level 1 Mobilization’ Underway in Cheltenham for Kidnapped Giselle Torres, 7

NATIONAL NEWS Your Content Staff - 0
Police in Pennsylvania have called in reinforcements to begin a ‘Level 1 Mobilization.’

Abducted Pennsylvania Girl Being Taken to NYC by Kidnapper, State Police Believe: Developing Now

NATIONAL NEWS Your Content Staff - 0
Pennsylvania State Police has issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert for Cheltenham Township.

Ron Paul Tweets from Hospital Bed, Says That He’s ‘Doing Fine’ After Medical Episode

NATIONAL NEWS Your Content Staff - 0
Former Rep. Ron Paul was hospitalized on Friday after apparently suffering a medical incident during a livestream event.

Old Man, 80, Takes Gun and SHOOTS, Kills Younger Elderly Neighbor, 68, Over Dog Complaint

NATIONAL NEWS Eric Norton - 0
The wild gunfire erupted after she tried to break up an argument her 80-year-old neighbor.

Three Philadelphia Monsters Detained on Charges of Child Sex Trafficking

NATIONAL NEWS Your Content Staff - 3
Feds arrested three Philly men Friday in connection to a child sex trafficking sting operation.

At Least Six Dead as Wildfires Rage Across California

NATIONAL NEWS Your Content Staff - 0
Wildfires continued to rage out of control throughout California and the Pacific Northwest.

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.