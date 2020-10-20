Toddler, 1, Narrowly DODGES Drive-by in Suburban Philly, Elderly Woman Dead, Suspect Sought

Police say a one-year-old child narrowly escaped death Monday night when a gunman opened fire—fatally striking a nearby elderly driver and nearly hitting the toddler and two women accompanying him, Your Content has learned.

Police responded to reports of a car accident Monday afternoon—and they received a second worrisome 911 call reporting shots fired at the same location.

Responding officers tell Your Content they ‘observed a vehicle that appeared to have been struck by gunfire’ after treating the first victim, Diana Davis, 62.

This vehicle was occupied by two females as well as a one year old child.

The women stated that they heard numerous gunshots going off in the area and realized that their vehicle had been struck numerous times—but luckily none of them were injured during the merciless shooting.

Police say Davis’ vehicle had struck a pole and had heavy front end damage.

When they arrived she was unresponsive, police say.

She was rushed to Crozer Chester Medical Center where she received further treatment, however, she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Your Content readers were first to learnthat emergency personnel flooded the small town after reports of a fatal vehicular accident.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are urged to contact Detective Rhaheem Blanden at 610-447-8420 or [email protected], or Detective Vincent Ficchi at 610-891-4681 or [email protected]

This is the 30th homicide in the City of Chester this year.

