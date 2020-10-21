Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Wednesday, October 21, 2020
News Tip?

Lawyers Say Philly Officials Are Partaking In ‘Italophobia’ By Allowing Antifa to Target Them
L

By Your Content Staff
Modified
ANTIFA
By Your Content Staff
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Italians in Philadelphia have had it with the ongoing ‘Italophobia’ that resulted in the unwarranted theft and destruction of Mario Lanza flags in his own park, Your Content has learned.

Attorney Robert Petrone reports this week, the flags in South Philadelphia’s Mario Lanza Park bearing the esteemed Philadelphia tenor’s face were replaced with flags with a cartoon bird on it.

- Advertisement -

“It has come to the attention of the Italian-American residents of Philadelphia that Mario Lanza’s image has been removed from the flags adorning the park that is named in his honor.” reads a letter drafted by Petrone to city officials.

“We the undersigned are appalled that this was done without consideration for the community, during a time when we are in great pain at the recent and repeated removal of the likenesses of Italian-American icons all over the city, including (1) the removal of the statue of the first and only Italian-American mayor of Philadelphia, Frank Rizzo, whose administration as Chief of Police integrated the police force by putting both African-American and Caucasian officers together in the same squad cars and promoting the first officers of color to administrative positions, (2) the boxing up of the statue of the first civil rights activist of the Americas, Christopher Columbus, at Marconi Plaza, and (3) the obliteration of the names of Columbus and many prominent Italian-Americans at the base of the Columbus monument at Penn’s Landing.”

Despite that misguided historical revisionists have slandered Mayor Rizzo and Christopher Columbus of late—slander that has been debunked categorically of late—no such slander has ever been levied against Mario Lanza.

- Advertisement -

“There can be no other reason for the continuation of this course of conduct than blatant Italophobia.” Petrone continued.

“That Friends of Mario Lanza Park, entrusted as stewards of the park and its contents, would be so insensitive to the community in this regard, is unforgivable. Our community demands that Mario Lanza’s likeness be restored immediately.”

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
BIDEN

Photos Depicting Child Pornography Allegedly Found on Hunter Biden’s Laptop

Your Content Staff - 0
Hunter Biden is said to have used Facetime to chat with a naked 14-year-old girl—and Delaware State Police are involved.
Read more

Exclusive Jail Zoom Call Reveals How Cosby Will Be Vindicated On Dec. 1 and You Can FINALLY Watch It For Yourself

Exclusive Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content - 0
How George Soros, a fugitive prostitute, an extramarital affair and a crumbling kangaroo court will result in the vindication of comedian Bill Cosby.

Chicago’s ‘Never Trumper’ WARRIOR Who Dangled From Trump Tower ESCAPES Ambulance

CHICAGO Your Content Staff - 0
The king of ‘never Trumpers’ who spent hours dangling from a landing on Trump Tower in Chicago is at-large.

President Trump Blames ‘Crooked Hillary’ for Microphone Issues at Pennsylvania Rally

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
President Trump was quick to declare ‘crooked Hillary’ was the mastermind behind faulty mics.

Pres. Trump Boards Air Force One to Journey to the Largest Rally in Pa., 7500 Attendees Expected

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
President Trump has boarded Air Force One—giving nearby reporters a thumbs up as he prepares to journey to Pennsylvania to host ‘the...

Toddler, 1, Narrowly DODGES Drive-by in Suburban Philly, Elderly Woman Dead, Suspect Sought

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
Pennsylvania State Police say a one-year-old child narrowly escaped death Monday night.

Light Silver Chevy Impala Sought by Police for Delco Accident-Turned Homicide

DELCO Your Content Staff - 0
Police are zeroing in on the murderer behind the merciless shooting that left an elderly woman dead.

Pres. Trump’s BIGGEST SUPPORTER, Randall Thom, Dead at 60

RIP Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
The founder of 'Front Row Joes' has died. He waited in lines for days to rally for Trump, attending over 70 rallies.

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.