Photos Depicting Child Pornography Allegedly Found on Hunter Biden’s Laptop

Hunter Biden is said to have used Facetime to chat with a naked 14-year-old girl, and Your Content has learned there are ‘numerous suggestive images of underage girls’ on Biden’s laptop.

What’s more, Delaware State Police have been tasked with investigating the presidential candidate’s son.

The bombshell revelations surfaced Tuesday night when Rudy Giuliani appeared on Newsmax TV and broke the news that a text message between Hunter and Joe indicates potentially nefarious activity, including Facetiming naked, between Hunter and an unnamed 14-year-old girl.

Giuliani has not revealed any of the images, even in a censored form, and Your Content has not been able to confirm their existence.

A source close to the matter, though, who claims to have seen the images on Hunter’s laptop, told Revolver that about one-third of the images are of the same underage girl.

Some of the images are topless, while in others she is shown in suggestive positions with Hunter himself, the outlet reports.

The New York Post, which also has a copy of Hunter’s hard drive, has already reported that the laptop has a vast trove of sexual videos and images. Giuliani’s claim, though, is the first public allegation that these materials could be criminal in nature.