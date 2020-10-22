Thursday, October 22, 2020
Biden Demands Trump’s Taxes When Asked About Hunter Biden’s Shady Dealings
By Your Content Staff
Former VP Joe Biden flipped the question of the night back to President Trump Thursday during the final debate, Your Content has learned.

“You’re the big man I think,” President Trump said. “Your son said you have to give 10 percent to the ‘big man.’ I think that’s you.”

“They know I know them and they know me,” Biden declared—but it is unclear what or who he was describing.

“My son has not made money about this thing—what’re you talking about—uh, China. The only man who made money from China is this guy,” Biden said, pointing his finger toward Trump.

“I was the target of the biggest witch hunt,” continued Trump.

Both Trump and Biden took coronavirus tests Thursday before meeting onstage between plexiglass barriers.  

Trump left the White House with first lady Melania Trump shortly after midday for the flight to Nashville, TN, for the debate. It was the first time she has been seen since being diagnosed with coroanvirus after the first debate. 

On Air Force One he tested negative for the coronavirus, according to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. ‘We tested him on the way here and he tested negative,’ Meadows told reporters. 

Earlier, the Biden campaign said he, too, tested negative for COVID-19.

It is the final debate of the election – the previous one got scratched after Trump refused to take part in a ‘virtual’ format after getting the coronavirus – and represents an opportunity with dwindling time for the president to try to reset the race.

Your Content readers were among the first to know that President Trump will be bringing a former partner of Hunter Biden to the presidential debate Wednesday night.

“He accepted the invitation—now the question is: Will he be permitted in with the campaign?” an insider traveling with President Trump said.

“We are pretty certain he will get in. But you never know.”

The special guest—Tony Bobulinski—is a retired lieutenant in the U.S. Navy and the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings, which he explained “was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family.” He said he was brought on as CEO by Hunter Biden and James Gilliar.

“I have heard Joe Biden say he never conducted business with Hunter, that is false,” Bobulinski said at an earlier press briefing. 

After the presser, Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates responded to the allegations by pointing out the former vice president released his tax returns, which show “there is no indication he ever got any money from anybody in these business deals.”

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

