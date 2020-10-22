Thursday, October 22, 2020
Thursday, October 22, 2020
Debate Commission to Cut Sound from President Trump’s Microphone, Source Confirms
By Your Content Staff
By Your Content Staff
President Donald Trump’s campaign was made aware by a debate whistleblower that they plan to cut the sound from his microphone when he brings up Hunter Biden’s former business partner, Your Content can exclusively reveal.

“We got in the motorcade just before 7:30 p.m. and we are currently heading to the Curb Event Center for the debate,” a Trump 2020 campaign staffer told Your Content.

“We were made aware that the debate commission intends to cut the president’s mic if he discusses Hunter.”

The debate is slated to begin at 9PM ET tonight at Belmont University.

Your Content readers were among the first to know that President Trump will be bringing a former partner of Hunter Biden to the presidential debate Wednesday night.

“He accepted the invitation—now the question is: Will he be permitted in with the campaign?” an insider traveling with President Trump said.

“We are pretty certain he will get in. But you never know.”

The special guest—Tony Bobulinski—is a retired lieutenant in the U.S. Navy and the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings, which he explained “was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family.” He said he was brought on as CEO by Hunter Biden and James Gilliar.

“I have heard Joe Biden say he never conducted business with Hunter, that is false,” Bobulinski said at an earlier press briefing.

After the presser, Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates responded to the allegations by pointing out the former vice president released his tax returns, which show “there is no indication he ever got any money from anybody in these business deals.”

