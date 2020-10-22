‘The Laptop From Hell’ Brought Up During Debate, Biden Says It Belongs to ‘Russia’

President Donald Trump freaked out on former VP Joe Biden at the final presidential debate when he dared mix Russia with his son Hunter Biden’s questionable laptop, Your Content has learned.

“The laptop from hell.” President Trump solemnly declared.

“There are 50 former National Intelligence folks who are saying what he’s accusing me of is a Russian plan,” Biden says.

“You’re saying this is a Russia hoax?!” President Trump snapped. “You mean the laptop is another Russia, Russia, Russia hoax?”

Biden replied in the affirmative.

Trump responded by resurrecting his attacks against Biden’s son, Hunter, saying, “Don’t give me this stuff about how you’re this innocent baby. Joe, they’re calling you a corrupt politician.”

From there, Biden mistakenly called the Proud Boys the Poor Boys.

“1994–the ‘super predators.’ He called African Americans ‘super predators.’ Criminal justice reform—they didn’t do it.” said President Trump.

“I don’t think they even tried. Everyone knows it—including some very liberal people, but two weeks later they’re outside and say: ‘Gee, we have to defeat him.’”

Biden replied: “The fact is I never ever said what he accused me of saying. This is a guy who in the Centeal Park Five he kept pushing that they got the death penalty. None of them—none of them were guilty for the crimes they committed.”

“You keep talking about all these things you’re gonna do but you were there just a short time ago and you did nothing—I ran because of you. If you did a good job I wouldn’t have run. I ran because of you.”

“We commuted over 1,000 under our administration,” Biden revealed.

Both Trump and Biden took coronavirus tests Thursday before meeting onstage between plexiglass barriers.

Trump left the White House with first lady Melania Trump shortly after midday for the flight to Nashville, TN, for the debate. It was the first time she has been seen since being diagnosed with coroanvirus after the first debate.

On Air Force One he tested negative for the coronavirus, according to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. ‘We tested him on the way here and he tested negative,’ Meadows told reporters.

Earlier, the Biden campaign said he, too, tested negative for COVID-19.

It is the final debate of the election – the previous one got scratched after Trump refused to take part in a ‘virtual’ format after getting the coronavirus – and represents an opportunity with dwindling time for the president to try to reset the race.

Your Content readers were among the first to know that President Trump will be bringing a former partner of Hunter Biden to the presidential debate Wednesday night.

“He accepted the invitation—now the question is: Will he be permitted in with the campaign?” an insider traveling with President Trump said.

“We are pretty certain he will get in. But you never know.”

The special guest—Tony Bobulinski—is a retired lieutenant in the U.S. Navy and the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings, which he explained “was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family.” He said he was brought on as CEO by Hunter Biden and James Gilliar.

“I have heard Joe Biden say he never conducted business with Hunter, that is false,” Bobulinski said at an earlier press briefing.

After the presser, Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates responded to the allegations by pointing out the former vice president released his tax returns, which show “there is no indication he ever got any money from anybody in these business deals.”