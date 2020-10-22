Trump Recruited Hunter Biden’s Former Business Partner to Appear at Tonight’s Debate

President Trump has invited former Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski to Thursday night’s debate against Democratic challenger, Your Content is learning.

Tony Bobulinski is a retired lieutenant in the U.S. Navy and the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings, which he explained “was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family.” He said he was brought on as CEO by Hunter Biden and James Gilliar.

Fox News was first to report the rumor—but a source traveling with President Trump verified the claim when asked by Your Content.

“He accepted the invitation—now the question is: Will he be permitted in with the campaign?” an insider traveling with President Trump said.

“We are pretty certain he will get in. But you never know.”

As Your Content previously reported, Hunter Biden is said to have used Facetime to chat with a naked 14-year-old girl and investigators are in possession of his laptop allegedly containing images depicting child pornography.

What’s more, Delaware State Police have been tasked with investigating the presidential candidate’s son.

The bombshell revelations surfaced Tuesday night when Rudy Giuliani appeared on Newsmax TV and broke the news that a text message between Hunter and Joe indicates potentially nefarious activity, including Facetiming naked, between Hunter and an unnamed 14-year-old girl.

Giuliani has not revealed any of the images, even in a censored form, and Your Content has not been able to confirm their existence.

A source close to the matter, though, who claims to have seen the images on Hunter’s laptop, told Revolver that about one-third of the images are of the same underage girl.

Some of the images are topless, while in others she is shown in suggestive positions with Hunter himself, the outlet reports.

The New York Post, which also has a copy of Hunter’s hard drive, has already reported that the laptop has a vast trove of sexual videos and images. Giuliani’s claim, though, is the first public allegation that these materials could be criminal in nature.

Biden is also accused of ‘raping underage Chinese girls,’ according to The Church Militant.

DingGang Wang, a member of Miles Guo’s team, which has worked with Steve Bannon and Rudy Giuliani for many months, said in a Sept. 24 broadcast for Lude Media — two weeks before the New York Post bombshell — that he has reviewed the contents of a laptop owned by Hunter Biden.

“So what about Hunter Biden? Sex tapes, pedo tapes, one by one — Hunter Biden,” said Wang. “Extremely disturbing and obscene …”

Indicating extreme abuse, he continued, “Not treating the Chinese as human beings.”

Who filmed these?” he asked. “The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) did it!”

Wang indicates there is much more criminal material material on the laptop—and that the Chinese Government is ‘using the child porn videos as blackmail against Joe Biden,’ the Militant continues.

“The message of the CCP is: Don’t ever think I don’t have your secrets in possession,” Wang explained. “To give you this hard drive is to let you know that, don’t forget, we have evidence of your crimes. You have to win this election.”

“The CCP was accused in 2015 of using attractive women to seduce spies from the British MI6 intelligence agency and lure them into honeytraps to obtain state secrets,” writes Joshua Philipp. “A top-secret MI6 memo obtained by the UK’s Mirror news outlet said Chinese spies were ‘aggressively’ targeting spies and their families.”

The New York Post confirmed porn was found on Hunter’s laptop: “A computer camera roll of nearly 25,000 images is loaded with sexually explicit selfies and porn (which The Post is not publishing).”

According to a source close to the investigation—the Department of Justice assigned their top special victims unit team to comb through the material.

An FBI subpoena from December 2019 shows Joshua Wilson is the agent who signed the order to seize Hunter’s laptop—and Your Content has learned Wilson is the top FBI agent specializing in investigation of child porn.

