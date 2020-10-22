Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power.
President Trump will simply leave the final presidential debate hanging if they cut his microphone on more than three occasions, a source with direct knowledge about the situation told Your Content.
“He’s the most up-front president in American history,” a White House staffer told Your Content.
“We’ve been told to prepare for an early exit—likely because of ‘foreseen technical difficulties.’”
The insider continued: “How can you call it a meaningful debate when a dictator will shut the mic off on a sitting president or even a former vice president.”
