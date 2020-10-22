Thursday, October 22, 2020
Thursday, October 22, 2020
News Tip?

Trump ‘Will Simply Walk Out’ If Mic Gets Cut ‘Too Much’
T

By Your Content Staff
Modified
Featured
By Your Content Staff
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

President Trump will simply leave the final presidential debate hanging if they cut his microphone on more than three occasions, a source with direct knowledge about the situation told Your Content.

“He’s the most up-front president in American history,” a White House staffer told Your Content.

- Advertisement -

“We’ve been told to prepare for an early exit—likely because of ‘foreseen technical difficulties.’”

The insider continued: “How can you call it a meaningful debate when a dictator will shut the mic off on a sitting president or even a former vice president.”

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
Featured

Debate Commission to Cut Sound from President Trump’s Microphone, Source Confirms

Your Content Staff - 0
President Donald Trump’s campaign was made aware by a debate whistleblower that they plan to cut the sound from his microphone when...
Read more

Tony Bobulinski Breaks Silence Just Before Tonight’s Debate: ‘Joe Biden Is Lying About China’

TRUMP Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
Tony Bobulinski said the material he has 'will bury' his associates, himself and 'Joe Biden and his family.'

Over 47 MILLION Americans Have Voted, Surpassing 2016 Early Voting

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
More voters have already cast their ballot this year than in the 2016 election despite being ten days away from judgement day.

Hunter Biden’s Business Associate Subpoenaed, Said to Be Cooperating with FBI

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
The former business associate of Hunter Biden Tony Bobulinski will cooperate with the FBI.

FBI Bust Child Predator Who Planned to ASSASSINATE Former VP Joe Biden

BIDEN Your Content Staff - 0
Federal agents accuse a North Carolina pedo of plotting to assassinate former VP Joe Biden.

Trump Recruited Hunter Biden’s Former Business Partner to Appear at Tonight’s Debate

TRUMP Your Content Staff - 0
President Trump has invited former Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski to Thursday night’s debate against Democratic challenger, Your Content is learning....

Cops in Arizona Furious After Cosby DA Acquired VIOLENT Fugitive Prostitute to Testify

Exclusive Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content - 0
Cops are stunned after a prosecutor accommodated a fugitive prostitute to testify against Bill Cosby.

Pennsylvania Gov. Says Bars and Restaurants to Get FREE Liquor Licensing Due to COVID-19

GOV. TOM WOLF Your Content Staff - 0
Governor Tom Wolf said Wednesday all restaurants and bars within Pennsylvania should be eligible for FREE liquor licensing as early as TODAY.

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.