NYC Subways On Red Alert After Multiple Reports of People Pushed on Tracks, FBI Responding

At-least one person has died and a second is injured in two separate incidents involving New York City subway lines, and Your Content has learned agents from the FBI are responding to the situation.

According to law enforcement sources … a woman was thrown onto the tracks at the Times Square subway station about 30 minutes ago.

Within minutes, a second person was thrown onto the tracks and wound up electrocuted, the source adds.

“Unknown if these incidents are related—but the FBI is responding,” an individual briefed on the matter told Your Content.”

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.

