Friday, October 23, 2020
Scott Peterson to Stand Retrial for 2002 Conviction
By Your Content Staff
TRUE CRIME
Peterson appeared remotely from San Quentin State Prison for a hearing in Stanislaus County Court on Friday morning. According to the district’s attorney’s office, the penalty phase will be retried and another court date in November was set.

