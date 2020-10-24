Nursing Home Dubbed a PRISON, No Contact ‘From the Outside’ As They Perish

Officials in Delaware County are under fire after residents have declared a nearby elderly home a prison due to to not seeing their ‘locked up’ loved ones in nearly eight months over coronavirus lockdown implementations—leaving their loved ones to age and perish alone, Your Content has learned.

“Families have been patient for all these months not being able to see our loved ones at Fair Acres. We are no longer patient! Start thinking outside the box and get us in to see our family members.” Jeannie Piccone Kane commented on Facebook after local politicians sidetracked to discuss the upcoming election fraud situation.

“They are not residents anymore but are now considered prisoners. They have lost all of their rights. Open fairacres to families. You are killing our loved ones. We need new council members!”

David Chain replied: “I agree 100% you need to see your mom

