Crazed Canadian Tourist Shoots GF in Head TWICE Before Shooting Himself in Chest Nearby Times Square

A crazy Canadian man shot his girlfriend in the head twice Monday before shooting himself in the chest as bystanders watched in complete shock, Your Content has learned.
The 46-year-old shooter, believed to be from Canada, was wearing a hat when he confronted the 40-year-old woman and shot her twice in the head before shooting himself in the chest. She died at the scene, police said.
