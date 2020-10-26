Diplo Accused of Being A ‘Predator’ After Girl, 17, Says They Had Sexual Relationship

Producer and musician Diplo stands accused of having a sexual relationship with a neighbor who was 17-years-old, Your Content has learned.

After 19-year-old TikTok star Quen Blackwell said she moved in, Diplo defended himself online from those who accused him of predatory behavior, saying that their relationship is “nothing but friendship,” the Independent reports.

After Blackwell made a series of TikTok videos documenting her new living situation with Diplo, fans dug up evidence of the 41-year-old music producer’s previous behavior and accused him of grooming Blackwell.

Diplo dated singer Katy Perry for nearly a year in 2014 and 2015.

On July 9, 2020, Diplo joined Senator Kamala Harris and other artists for the “Get Up, Stand Up!” virtual fundraiser in support of Joe Biden‘s 2020 presidential campaign.

