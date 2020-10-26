Monday, October 26, 2020
Monday, October 26, 2020
News Tip?

Diplo Accused of Being A ‘Predator’ After Girl, 17, Says They Had Sexual Relationship
D

By Hong Xie
Modified
#METOO

Producer and musician Diplo stands accused of having a sexual relationship with a neighbor who was 17-years-old.

Diplo Accused of Being A Predator After Girl, 17, Says They Had Sexual Relationship
📸: Your Content Illustration
By Hong Xie
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Producer and musician Diplo stands accused of having a sexual relationship with a neighbor who was 17-years-old, Your Content has learned.

After 19-year-old TikTok star Quen Blackwell said she moved in, Diplo defended himself online from those who accused him of predatory behavior, saying that their relationship is “nothing but friendship,” the Independent reports.

- Advertisement -

After Blackwell made a series of TikTok videos documenting her new living situation with Diplo, fans dug up evidence of the 41-year-old music producer’s previous behavior and accused him of grooming Blackwell.

Diplo dated singer Katy Perry for nearly a year in 2014 and 2015.

On July 9, 2020, Diplo joined Senator Kamala Harris and other artists for the “Get Up, Stand Up!” virtual fundraiser in support of Joe Biden‘s 2020 presidential campaign.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
SCOTUS

Senate Votes to Make Judge Amy Coney Barrett the Next Supreme Court Justice

Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content - 0
The United States Senate has confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to serve on the honorable Supreme Court during a vote Monday evening.
Read more

Kamala Harris Accused of Violating Election Laws After Stopping at Polling Place to Preach to Voters

Featured Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
VP hopeful Kamala Harris is accused of violating election laws in California after she stopped by a polling place to preach to nearby constituents.

Pastor in Delaware County Charged with Sexual Abuse of a 16-Year-Old ‘Groomed’ Girl

DELCO Your Content Staff - 0
An unholy pastor is behind bars Monday after detectives discovered he was sexually abusing a girl.

Nursing Home Dubbed a PRISON, No Contact ‘From the Outside’ As They Perish

NATIONAL NEWS Your Content Staff - 0
Officials in Delaware County ​are under fire after residents declared a nearby elderly home a prison.

Florida Lawyer-Turned CRIMINAL Defendant Nabbed by FBI for FIVE Banks Robberies

FLORIDA Your Content Staff - 0
A Florida attorney is suspected of being involved in a string of bank robberies.

‘The Laptop From Hell’ Brought Up During Debate, Biden Says It Belongs to ‘Russia’

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
President Donald Trump freaked out on former VP Joe Biden at the final presidential debate when he dared mix Russia with his...

Biden Scolds Trump for Being Friends with Kim Jong-un the ‘THUG’ and Says Hitler Was Friendly Before Invasion

Campaign 2020 Your Content Staff - 1
Biden says overseas Chinese are bad people — especially President Xi and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un.

Biden Demands Trump’s Taxes When Asked About Hunter Biden’s Shady Dealings

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
Former VP Joe Biden flipped the question of the night back to President Trump during the final debate.

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a not-for-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.