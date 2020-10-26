Kamala Harris Accused of Violating Election Laws After Stopping at Polling Place to Preach to Voters

Vice Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris is accused of violating election laws in California after she stopped by a polling place to preach to nearby constituents as they lined up to cast their vote, Your Content has learned.

The California senator stopped outside the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections in Cleveland, where a long line of voters had formed on the first day of early voting in Ohio, according to Cleveland.com.

- Advertisement -

“Thank you for voting and voting early,” Harris said. “Your vote is your voice, your voice is your vote. There is so much at stake. Don’t let anyone ever take your power. The power of your voice is so important. You are going to make the difference.”

Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton said that Harris had her toes on the figurative line — and perhaps the literal one as well — of violating election laws that make polling places a safe space from political interference.

We the people have the power at the ballot box. Thanks for a great day Ohio! pic.twitter.com/wWsSwTuD8n — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 25, 2020

“If Sen. Harris is within 100 feet of the polling place entrance, than she would be in violation of Ohio law that prohibits such electioneering. (Candidates also are not allowed to be within 10 feet of voters on line, fyi.),” he tweeted.

- Advertisement -