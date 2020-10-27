Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Rioters Take the Streets of West Philadelphia to Commencement Night 2 of Riots, Delco Breached
By Hong Xie, Jonathan Riches & Nik Hatziefstathiou
Police are responding to reports a large crowd 'that caused issues last night' regathering in west Philly and suburbs have been locked down.

Over 100 Juveniles Take to the Streets of West Philadelphia to Commencement Night 2 of Riots
Police are responding to reports a large crowd ‘that caused issues last night’ regathering in west Philadelphia, Your Content is learning.

The group was last seen in the area of 15th and Chestnut, according to law enforcement.

Police in Delaware County have closed the Upper Darby-west Philadelphia border, according to police.

Residents are urged to avoid the area and stay home.

__
UPDATE – 12:20A: Police have cleared the building of any additional burglars.

__
UPDATE – 12:19A: Upper Darby Police say the perps have ‘half of an ax’ used to bust windows.

__
UPDATE – 12:16A: Haverford Police are responding to assist Upper Darby.

__
UPDATE – 12:15A: Police requesting back up from surrounding townships. The pharmacy was ‘hit’ and drugs are missing.

__
UPDATE – 12:13A: Police in Upper Darby responding to Rite Aid for reports of a burglary in progress.

__
UPDATE – 11:01P: Police have secured the property and now say five perpetrators have fled the area.

__
UPDATE – 11:00P: Police say two men, one wearing a hoodie, have left the store and are on-foot somewhere on West Chester Pike. Police are responding.

__
UPDATE – 10:58P: Police are on location at Crossroad Powersports.

__
UPDATE – 10:57P: Crossroad Powersports has been breached nearby Havertown Township in Delaware County. At-least two looters are taking bikes.


__
UPDATE – 10:57P: The vehicle is a Toyota Corolla. Police have the car stopped in the area of Veronica Street.

__
UPDATE – 10:54P: Police are in pursuit of the vehicle in the area of Walnut and 69th St.

__
UPDATE – 10:53P: Upper Darby Police are responding to reports of an attempted burglary in progress at a market in the area of 69th St. and Walnut Street.

The vehicle is described as a silver four door sedan. The make and model are unknown.

__
UPDATE – 10:30P: Upper Darby Police are responding to reports of looting at Wine & Spirits located at 920 E Baltimore Pike.

__
UPDATE – 9:40P: Philadelphia Police say over 1,000 people are engaged in violent looting—residents asked to stay indoors.

Authorities released the following: “The Philadelphia Police Department is requesting that all residents in the 12, 16, 18, 19, 24, 25, and 26th Districts remain indoors except when necessary. These areas are experiencing widespread demonstrations that have turned violent with looting.”

__
UPDATE – 8:30P: Police have approximately 16 checkpoints to enter Delaware County spread-out across Upper Darby’s gateways to Philadelphia counties.

__
UPDATE – 8:23P: The scene appears to be under control nearby the terminal.

__
UPDATE – 8:22P: Police are on the scene of a three-car accident nearby the police barricade in Upper Darby Township. Police say one vehicle has a ‘bullet hole.’

__
UPDATE – 8:19P: Police are patrolling the area for additional attempted-looting in progress. There are no reports of stores breached as of 8:19 p.m. but police have at-least two looters in custody.

__
UPDATE – 8:18P: Upper Darby Police are transporting the two perpetrators to central booking.

__
UPDATE – 8:17P: Police are zeroing in on the second suspect in Friends Cemetery. He is now in custody as well.

__
UPDATE – 8:17P: Police say the stores were not breached. But one perp is in custody, a second at-large.

__
UPDATE – 8:16P: The foot pursuit continues towards Harrison Street in Upper Darby Township. More departments are responding.

__
UPDATE – 8:15P: Police are chasing the perps on foot. They are in the woods.

__
UPDATE – 8:13P: Rioters have breached several stores in 69th Street, including MetroPCS. Police are responding.

__
UPDATE – 7:23P: Traffic cones are being placed in the area Garrett Road and West Chester Pike in Upper Darby Township.

__
UPDATE – 7:02P: Barricades are being placed in the area of 69th Street in Upper Darby Township.

__
UPDATE – 6:58P: Police in Upper Darby are requesting to utilize public transportation buses to block the border.

__
UPDATE – 6:52P: Suburban Philadelphia closes its Upper Darby-west Philadelphia gateway at Market St. & 69th St.

UPDATE – 6:50P: Philadelphia Police radio goes offline and switches to an unknown channel.

__
UPDATE – 6:48P: Over 100 juveniles are reported in the area of 15th and Chestnut Streets.

* This is a developing breaking news story. Refresh the page for updates as they come in. Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013.

