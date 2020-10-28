Man Changes Florida Governor’s Voter Registration to Prove How Easy It Is to Hack

A 20-year-old from Naples, Florida, is accused of changing the governor’s address in the state’s voter database to that of a YouTube personality, Your Content has learned.

It all started when Governor Ron DeSantis went to vote earlier this week and was told somebody changed his primary address, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. DeSantis then alerted the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to say he didn’t authorize any changes.

During an investigation, FDLE found that the change was made by an IP address located in Naples.

A search warrant was issued for the address of the IP address, and when authorities arrived, they met three individuals there, Anthony Steven Guevara, Emilio Acevedo, and Rosa Acevedo.

Agents obtained a statement from Anthony Steven Guevara, 20. Guevara admitted to changing the voter information by putting Governor DeSantis information he got off of Wikipedia.

Guevara also stated he accessed other voter registrations such as Senator Rick Scott, Michael Joran, and Lebron James, but only changed Governor DeSantis.

Guevara was arrested and transported to the Collier jail.

His bond is set to $5 000.