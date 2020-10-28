Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Wednesday, October 28, 2020
News Tip?

Man Changes Florida Governor’s Voter Registration to Prove How Easy It Is to Hack
M

By Your Content Staff
Modified
Featured
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the Miami Beach Convention Center to discuss the U.S. Army Corps' building of a coronavirus field hospital inside the facility on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
By Your Content Staff
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

A 20-year-old from Naples, Florida, is accused of changing the governor’s address in the state’s voter database to that of a YouTube personality, Your Content has learned.

It all started when Governor Ron DeSantis went to vote earlier this week and was told somebody changed his primary address, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. DeSantis then alerted the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to say he didn’t authorize any changes.

- Advertisement -

Governor DeSantis did not authorize the change and alerted FDLE.

During an investigation, FDLE found that the change was made by an IP address located in Naples.

A search warrant was issued for the address of the IP address, and when authorities arrived, they met three individuals there, Anthony Steven Guevara, Emilio Acevedo, and Rosa Acevedo.

- Advertisement -

Agents obtained a statement from Anthony Steven Guevara, 20. Guevara admitted to changing the voter information by putting Governor DeSantis information he got off of Wikipedia.

Guevara also stated he accessed other voter registrations such as Senator Rick Scott, Michael Joran, and Lebron James, but only changed Governor DeSantis.

Guevara was arrested and transported to the Collier jail.

His bond is set to $5 000.

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
PHILLY

At Least 30 Cops Injured, 91 People Arrested for Philadelphia Riots Over Death of Knife Wielding Man

Your Content Staff - 0
The overnight riots left at-least thirty Philadelphia Police Officers injured and 91 rioters arrested.
Read more

‘Multiple Officers Down’ in Philadelphia After Being RUN OVER by PICK UP TRUCK Nearby Rioters

PHILLY Hong Xie - 0
Video obtained by Your Content shows a pick up truck ramming through the crowd striking cops who were protecting the city from rioters.

Senate Votes to Make Judge Amy Coney Barrett the Next Supreme Court Justice

SCOTUS Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content - 0
The United States Senate has confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to serve on the honorable Supreme Court during a vote Monday evening.

Diplo Accused of Being A ‘Predator’ After Girl, 17, Says They Had Sexual Relationship

#METOO Hong Xie - 0
Producer and musician Diplo stands accused of having a sexual relationship with a neighbor who was 17-years-old.

Kamala Harris Accused of Violating Election Laws After Stopping at Polling Place to Preach to Voters

Featured Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
VP hopeful Kamala Harris is accused of violating election laws in California after she stopped by a polling place to preach to nearby constituents.

Pastor in Delaware County Charged with Sexual Abuse of a 16-Year-Old ‘Groomed’ Girl

DELCO Your Content Staff - 0
An unholy pastor is behind bars Monday after detectives discovered he was sexually abusing a girl.

Nursing Home Dubbed a PRISON, No Contact ‘From the Outside’ As They Perish

NATIONAL NEWS Your Content Staff - 0
Officials in Delaware County ​are under fire after residents declared a nearby elderly home a prison.

Florida Lawyer-Turned CRIMINAL Defendant Nabbed by FBI for FIVE Banks Robberies

FLORIDA Your Content Staff - 0
A Florida attorney is suspected of being involved in a string of bank robberies.

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a not-for-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.