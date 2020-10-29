Friday, October 30, 2020
Friday, October 30, 2020
News Tip?

Floridian Pays $150 for ‘Full-Contact Experience with Belly Rub’ with Black Leopard, Gets Face Mauled
F

By Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content
Modified
Featured

The man was excited when entering the 'backyard zoo' but terrified after leaving in an ambulance with his face clinging on by an iota of skin.

Floridian Pays $150 for 'Full-Contact Experience with Belly Rub' with Black Leopard, Gets Face Mauled
📸: Your Content Illustration
By Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

A 50-year-old Floridian visited a ‘back yard zoo’ and left with his scalp hanging off after being mauled by Dasha the black leopard whose owner he paid $150 for ‘full-contact experience including belly rub,’ Your Content has learned.

Dwight Turner was left in need of multiple surgeries after being attacked by the animal that belongs to Michael Poggi. 

- Advertisement -

Poggi claims to run an animal sanctuary in Davie, Florida. He also owns at least one Capuchin monkey and a baby alpaca. 

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers said the leopard brutally attacked Turner as soon as he entered its enclosure. Turner’s scalp was “hanging from his head and his right ear was torn in half,” investigators said.

Investigators said Michael Poggi, 50, is licensed to have the leopard. He runs an animal sanctuary for rare and endangered animals, WPLG reported.

- Advertisement -

Poggi was charged with allowing full contact with an extremely dangerous animal, WPLG reported. He was also cited for maintaining captive wildlife in an unsafe condition.

The man who operates the backyard zoo is licensed to have the leopard, the report says. He was cited on a misdemeanor charge for allowing full contact with the predatory cat and for maintaining captive wildlife in an unsafe condition that injured someone, the report says.

The attack caught the attention of the Animal Rights Foundation of Florida. The unsafe environment endangered both humans and animals, campaigns coordinator Nick Atwood said.

“It is far too common for small zoos and quasi-sanctuaries in Florida to sell photo ops, play sessions or other ‘interactions’ with exotic animals,” Atwood said. “Both people and animals are put in harm’s way when the public comes into direct contact with captive wild animals.”

The Panther Ridge Conservation Center in Loxahatchee and McCarthy’s Wildlife Sanctuary in West Palm Beach both house black leopards, Atwood said. Just in the past decade, there have been multiple incidents at both facilities in which big cats and other wild animals have harmed humans, reports the Sun-Sentinel.

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
Exclusive

Lil Wayne Turned to President Trump for Help ‘When Nobody Else in the System Believed Him’

Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content - 0
Trump even phoned Gov. Cuomo to inquire about a possible pardon. But the request went unanswered.
Read more

Lil Wayne Joins Trump Train

Campaign 2020 Your Content Staff - 0
Songwriter and rapper Lil Wayne has joined forces with the Trump campaign.

All Walmart Locations in the United States to Pull Guns and Ammo from Shelves Due to Philly Riots

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
Walmart has removed guns and ammo from its store shelves in response to the Philly riots.

Lawyer for Walter Wallace Jr. Says the Two Philly Cops Should NOT Be Charged with Murder

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
The attorney representing Walter Wallace Jr.’s family said the two officers should not face murder charges.

Residents in Philly Say They Can’t Track Their Ballot or Contact Voter Registration Office Amid Election

PHILLY Your Content Staff - 0
Philly is bracing for what could be the most important election in modern history.

Feds Nab FOUR Rioters Responsible for BURNING Pa. State Trooper’s Car, 2 from Out of State

RIOTS Your Content Staff - 0
Four men were indicted by a federal grand jury for burning a Pennsylvania State Police cruiser in Philly amid the George Floyd riots earlier this year.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Daughter, 25, Has Affair with an Officer Assigned to His State Trooper Detail

NYC Your Content Staff - 0
A state trooper assigned to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s security detail got hot and heavy with one of New York’s first daughters.

Bombs Located in Philadelphia Amid Riots, Bomb Squad and FBI Responding as Rioters Flee

NATIONAL NEWS Your Content Staff - 0
Several bombs have been located in Philadelphia moments ago, Your Content is learning.

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a not-for-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.