Friday, October 30, 2020
Lil Wayne Turned to President Trump for Help ‘When Nobody Else in the System Believed Him’
By Nik Hatziefstathiou
Trump even phoned Gov. Cuomo to inquire about a possible pardon. But the request went unanswered.

President Donald Trump was briefed on Lil Wayne’s entire life story—from the mean streets of New Orleans to center stage at Madison Square Garden, according to a White House staffer and industry insider who spoke exclusively to Your Content.

“If you listen to what happened to Dwayne it makes you understand why he declined and solemnly shook his head when asked if he wanted to address the court in 2010,” a White House staffer exclusively revealed to Your Content.

In 2010, Lil Wayne served virtually eight months on the Rikers Island Correctional Facility in New York after a loaded firearm was found on his tour bus in 2007.

According to the White House staffer—who could not be identified due to their position within the administration—told Your Content there ‘were several meetings’ with the rapper—and President Trump even phoned Gov. Andrew Cuomo to inquire about a possible pardon. But the request went unanswered.

“At the time the political field wasn’t as heated because of the great federal response to the pandemic and the administration hoped it would be a bipartisan move,” the insider continued.

“President Trump and Dwayne weren’t going to turn it into a political situation and fall for their publicity trap. The two decided to stay in contact and any true prosecutor would see that [Dwayne] was the wrong guy who was innocent from the top of his head to the bottom of his feet.”


The rapper, whose legal name is Dwayne Carter, pleaded guilty in October to felony gun charges as part of a deal with prosecutors.

The charges stem from his arrest in 2007 outside New York City’s Beacon Theater. According to police, Carter had a .40-caliber pistol on his tour bus. His attorney said it belonged to someone else.

“Carter wasn’t looking to get his name involved in politics but he speaks his mind. He was saved by a white man who was a cop. He doesn’t buy that whole riot junk does anything other but make those people look like Somalian pirates,” a former tour manager and good friend of the award winning artist exclusively told Your Content. “It’s whites, blacks, Hispanics—I mean you name it and I guarantee you they looted and set fires.”

“He turned to President Trump when nobody else on the system would listen to him. They didn’t believe him. Politicians say all these things but at-least this one sat and listened.”

Lil Wayne has sold over 120 million records worldwide, including more than 15 million albums and 37 million digital tracks in the United States, making him one of the world’s best-selling music artists

“It isn’t every day that a sitting president hears your entire life history and some—that wasn’t political. The conversations were a heartfelt bond and that gave Carter a sense of faith—and the fact that just because New York men in black won’t listen to what really happened, it doesn’t mean the federalies are against him.

“He did most of the talking in a meeting with Donald Trump because he was so into hearing his story.

“Who else can say that?”

Lil Wayne has sold over 120 million records worldwide, including more than 15 million albums and 37 million digital tracks in the United States, making him one of the world's best-selling music artists.

