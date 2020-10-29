Terrorist Attack Foiled? FBI to Probe Bombs Found Amid Philly Riot as ‘Act of Terror’

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power.
Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.
The person responsible for the ‘arsenal’ of bombs and bomb-making material located nearby the Philadelphia Museum of Art amid the riots will face terror-related charges, a source close to the investigation told Your Content.
“The fine line between terrorism and any form of protesting has been crossed—rest assured that there will be severe consequences to pay,” the insider said.
- Advertisement -
The source asked not to be identified due to their position and the on-going criminal investigation into the bomber.
“This goes far beyond the City of Philadelphia and their politicians. The Department of Justice will prosecute the person—or persons—responsible for the crimes committed.”
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Protect Independent Journalism
Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.
Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.
This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.
Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.