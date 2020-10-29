Thursday, October 29, 2020
Thursday, October 29, 2020
Terrorist Attack Foiled? FBI to Probe Bombs Found Amid Philly Riot as 'Act of Terror'
By Your Content Staff
The person responsible for the ‘arsenal’ of bombs and bomb-making material located nearby the Philadelphia Museum of Art amid the riots will face terror-related charges, a source close to the investigation told Your Content.

“The fine line between terrorism and any form of protesting has been crossed—rest assured that there will be severe consequences to pay,” the insider said.

The source asked not to be identified due to their position and the on-going criminal investigation into the bomber.

“This goes far beyond the City of Philadelphia and their politicians. The Department of Justice will prosecute the person—or persons—responsible for the crimes committed.”

