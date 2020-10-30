Friday, October 30, 2020
Friday, October 30, 2020
News Tip?

Live Nation Sued in Federal Court Over Fork Lift Accident During 2019 KISS Concert in New York
L

By Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content
Modified
Exclusive

A man is taking Live Nation to court after he claims a metal crate fell on him as crews were unloading tractor trailers for a KISS concert.

Live Nation Sued in Federal Court Over Fork Lift Accident During 2019 KISS Concert in New York
📸: Your Content Illustration
By Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

A New York man is taking Live Nation to court after he claims a metal crate fell on him as crews were unloading tractor trailers for a KISS concert at Saratoga Performing Arts Center last summer, Your Content can exclusively report.

“On or about August 24, 22019, Plaintiff Robert Radovich, a truck driver, was delivering equipment and materials for use in the erection of a concert stage at SPAC.” reads the federal complaint filed on Oct. 23, 2020.

- Advertisement -

“Under the direction and supervision of Live Nation, Defendant John Doe was operating a forklift (the “Forklift”) to remove three large metal carts containing concert stage equipment and materials from the rear of Plaintiff’’s tractor trailer, which was approximately 4 feet above ground level.

“While the metal carts were being hoisted away from the tractor trailer, one or more of the crates fell off of the Forklift striking Plaintiff in the left leg.”

Though the lawsuit doesn’t name the world famous musicians … it claims the accident occurred on Aug. 24, 2019, the same night of the band’s End of the Road World Tour.

- Advertisement -

Followers like those in the “Kiss Army” were sure not to miss that particular show because, after decades of touring, the group marketed the summer string of shows as “the final tour ever.”

Radovich says the forklift operator drove ‘over a slight incline but failed to adjust the pallet forks to keep them level’ and didn’t honk the horn to alert him of the incoming crates.

Live Nation Sued in Federal Court Over Fork Lift Accident During 2019 KISS Concert in New York by YC NEWS on Scribd

The suit, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of New York, seeks in excess of $75,000 in damages.

__
Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
Exclusive

Lil Wayne Turned to President Trump for Help ‘When Nobody Else in the System Believed Him’

Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content - 0
Trump even phoned Gov. Cuomo to inquire about a possible pardon. But the request went unanswered.
Read more

Floridian Pays $150 for ‘Full-Contact Experience with Belly Rub’ with Black Leopard, Gets Face Mauled

FLORIDA Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content - 0
The man was excited when entering the 'backyard zoo' but terrified after leaving in an ambulance with his face clinging on by an iota of skin.

Lil Wayne Joins Trump Train

Campaign 2020 Your Content Staff - 0
Songwriter and rapper Lil Wayne has joined forces with the Trump campaign.

All Walmart Locations in the United States to Pull Guns and Ammo from Shelves Due to Philly Riots

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
Walmart has removed guns and ammo from its store shelves in response to the Philly riots.

Lawyer for Walter Wallace Jr. Says the Two Philly Cops Should NOT Be Charged with Murder

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
The attorney representing Walter Wallace Jr.’s family said the two officers should not face murder charges.

Residents in Philly Say They Can’t Track Their Ballot or Contact Voter Registration Office Amid Election

PHILLY Your Content Staff - 0
Philly is bracing for what could be the most important election in modern history.

Feds Nab FOUR Rioters Responsible for BURNING Pa. State Trooper’s Car, 2 from Out of State

RIOTS Your Content Staff - 0
Four men were indicted by a federal grand jury for burning a Pennsylvania State Police cruiser in Philly amid the George Floyd riots earlier this year.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Daughter, 25, Has Affair with an Officer Assigned to His State Trooper Detail

NYC Your Content Staff - 0
A state trooper assigned to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s security detail got hot and heavy with one of New York’s first daughters.

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a not-for-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.