Live Nation Sued in Federal Court Over Fork Lift Accident During 2019 KISS Concert in New York

A New York man is taking Live Nation to court after he claims a metal crate fell on him as crews were unloading tractor trailers for a KISS concert at Saratoga Performing Arts Center last summer, Your Content can exclusively report.

“On or about August 24, 22019, Plaintiff Robert Radovich, a truck driver, was delivering equipment and materials for use in the erection of a concert stage at SPAC.” reads the federal complaint filed on Oct. 23, 2020.

“Under the direction and supervision of Live Nation, Defendant John Doe was operating a forklift (the “Forklift”) to remove three large metal carts containing concert stage equipment and materials from the rear of Plaintiff’’s tractor trailer, which was approximately 4 feet above ground level.

“While the metal carts were being hoisted away from the tractor trailer, one or more of the crates fell off of the Forklift striking Plaintiff in the left leg.”

Though the lawsuit doesn’t name the world famous musicians … it claims the accident occurred on Aug. 24, 2019, the same night of the band’s End of the Road World Tour.

Followers like those in the “Kiss Army” were sure not to miss that particular show because, after decades of touring, the group marketed the summer string of shows as “the final tour ever.”

Radovich says the forklift operator drove ‘over a slight incline but failed to adjust the pallet forks to keep them level’ and didn’t honk the horn to alert him of the incoming crates.

The suit, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of New York, seeks in excess of $75,000 in damages.

