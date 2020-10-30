Twitter Finally Folds and Unlocks New York Post’s Account After Biden Censorship

Twitter has folded— finally unlocking the New York Post’s main account following two-week ‘free speech stalemate’ over Hunter Biden articles after the big tech Goliath censored them, Your Content has learned.

The Post never budged, and kept the tweets on the account during the standoff — even as Twitter obscured them from view.

- Advertisement -

In a series of tweets, the social-media giant said it was revising its “Hacked Materials Policy” and “updating our practice of not retroactively overturning prior enforcement.”

“Our policies are living documents,” said one of the tweets from @TwitterSafety.”

“We’re willing to update and adjust them when we encounter new scenarios or receive important feedback from the public.”

- Advertisement -

Twitter arbitrarily cracked down on The Post and locked its account on Oct. 14.