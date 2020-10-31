Greek Orthodox Priest Gunned Down in France As He Was Closing Church, Gunman Sought

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power.
Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.
French authorities are scouring the city of Lyon in France after a gunman shot and seriously wounded a Greek Orthodox priest, Your Content is learning.
The priest was closing a church in the French city of Lyon was shot with a hunting rifle Saturday by a lone assailant who is currently on the run.
- Advertisement -
The priest is seriously wounded, the police source said. The incident happened around 4 p.m. local time, the source added.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex told reporters that a “serious incident” had occurred but that “we don’t have precise elements yet.” Castex also said a “crisis center” would be activated.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Protect Independent Journalism
Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.
Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.
This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.
Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.