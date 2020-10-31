Greek Orthodox Priest Gunned Down in France As He Was Closing Church, Gunman Sought

French authorities are scouring the city of Lyon in France after a gunman shot and seriously wounded a Greek Orthodox priest, Your Content is learning.

The priest was closing a church in the French city of Lyon was shot with a hunting rifle Saturday by a lone assailant who is currently on the run.

The priest is seriously wounded, the police source said. The incident happened around 4 p.m. local time, the source added.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex told reporters that a “serious incident” had occurred but that “we don’t have precise elements yet.” Castex also said a “crisis center” would be activated.

