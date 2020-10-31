New York Becomes First State to MANDATE COVID-19 Testing Upon Entry

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power.
New York has eliminated its quarantine travel advisory list, replacing it with a strict new blanket testing policy, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday.
Travelers from nearly every state in the union must show proof of a negative test taken within three days of arriving, and must also quarantine for three additional days — and get a new COVID-19 on the fourth day.
If that’s positive, they must isolate for two weeks, the governor said at an Albany press briefing.
“Four days plus three days is seven days, and that’s basically, by all probability, the incubation period,” Cuomo said, as he announced 2,049 new cases across the state and 8 deaths yesterday.
“There will be no metrics. There will be one rule that applies across the country,” the governor said.
