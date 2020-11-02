Department of Defense to Distribute 300 Million Doses of COVID Vaccines in January 2021

The Department of Defense will be delivering approximately 300 million coronavirus vaccines in January 2021, Your Content has learned.

“By way of introduction, Operation Warp Speed’s goal is to produce and deliver over 300 million doses of safe and effective vaccines with the initial doses available by January 2021.” Thomas Spoehr said Monday during a coronavirus discussion at the Department of Defense.

“We have a great program in store for you and we want to get right to it, so let’s do that.”

“I say this as a whole-of-America approach, and we will exceed because of the unparalleled expertise of health and human services, scientists and logisticians, Department of Defense planning and logistics capability, as well as American industry ingenuity and innovation from the academia.” General Gustave F. Perna said.

“It’s this collective effort that will really ensure we’re are successful in our end state, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

