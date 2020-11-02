The most hated madam in America isn’t staying silent on the 2020 election.

Ghislaine Maxwell chose former Vice President Joe Biden as her pick for President on Election Day eve, Your Content has exclusively learned.

Maxwell, a British socialite with vast connections among the international elite, is back in the news this week for her longstanding association to the democratic party.

“She was on the telephone with one of her attorneys and she said: ‘I would occasionally get into debates with Jeffrey over politics, he probably was not emotionally equipped to handle such carnage under a foreign president like Trump.’” a well-placed source told Your Content under the condition of anonymity, citing an audio recording secretly obtained from within the fortified walls of Metropolitan Detention Center.

“‘It was disheartening to feel how little power I have to change the outcome next week, no matter how logical and factual my argument may be. I hope someone casts a Biden vote in my honor.’”

The source said Maxwell was ‘extremely outraged’ that there wasn’t ‘sufficient leverage against Trump’ in comparison to ‘Hunter’ and the ‘Biden family.’

As Your Content readers know, Maxwell was arrested in July in a home in New Hampshire following a search by the FBI after her ex-lover’s death last year.

Maxwell faces federal charges including transporting a minor for the purposes of criminal sexual activity and conspiring to entice minors to travel and engage in illegal sex acts.

Per the indictment, “In particular, between in or about 1994 and in or about 1997, Maxwell was in an intimate relationship with Epstein and was also paid by Epstein to manage his various properties.”

According to reports she had moved 36 times in the year since Epstein killed himself in jail out of fear for her safety.

“Expect sweeping arrests — this grand jury is going to rock the core of Hollywood,” a source briefed on the situation previously told Your Content.

“This case is far from over. The individuals involved know their days are limited.”

Prosecutors will likely be looking to do a plea deal with Maxwell to lighten some of the six charges against her, two of which are perjury for allegedly lying during depositions.

They will be questioning her about powerful men in Epstein’s orbit including Bill Clinton with whom she flew on Epstein’s private jet, called the ‘Lolita Express’, on a tour of Africa in 2002.

Maxwell was also good friends with Prince Andrew and one of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Roberts, claims she was loaned out to the Duke three times for sex when she was 17.

Maxwell’s deposition had been taken in April 2016 for a now-settled civil defamation lawsuit against the British socialite by Virginia Giuffre, who said Epstein kept her as a ‘sex slave’ with Maxwell’s assistance.

Epstein was found hanged at age 66 last August in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

“If the unsealing order goes into effect, it will forever let the cat out of the bag,” the madam’s lawyers said, warning that “intimate, sensitive, and personal information’ about Maxwell might ‘spread like wildfire across the internet.”

