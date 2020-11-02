Monday, November 2, 2020
Monday, November 2, 2020
News Tip?

Joe Biden Bought Millions of Fake Followers on Twitter from India
J

By Your Content Staff
Modified
Featured
Joe Biden Named in List of Obama Officials in 'Unmasking' Mike Flynn: Intelligence Reports
📸: Your Content Illustration
By Your Content Staff
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Fragile former VP Joe Biden purchased millions of fake Indian followers to beef up his social media presence amid the election, Your Content has learned.

Within two weeks of Biden selecting Kamala Harris as his running mate on August 12, his Twitter following jumped by 738,595 new followers—a 9.1 percent leap. The number hit 11 million by the third week of October.

- Advertisement -

A close examination has revealed unusual patterns. A large number of Twitter accounts that followed Biden’s appear to have been created exclusively for that purpose. And a large number of the users are located in small towns in rural India—in places where English-speakers are rare, and from handles run by people who don’t speak English as their first language, nor appear to be genuinely invested in American politics.

A Zenger News investigation reveals that Biden’s increasing social media footprint in India came from the country’s infamous troll farms boosting his candidacy.

Kamala Harris’s ethic heritage is in part rooted in India, but her share of Indian and apparently Indian followers is far lower, about 0.12 percent.

- Advertisement -

Started mostly to serve the 2014 Narendra Modi campaign, India’s troll farm business is now one of the most decentralized and robust in the world. They offer nearly anything to paying customers, according to Patel: fake news, Photoshopped images, support and “hate” campaigns, and even incitements of mob violence.

“I came to this because of my ideology,” said Patel, who’s a member of the youth wing of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, “but then this became my profession. My wife got herself trained in Photoshop and now we offer not only these [trolling and propaganda] services, but also content creation” that includes making memes.

Yajpal Yadav, based in the eastern India town of Patna, has a similar story.

The high-school dropout invested in 5 PCs and a broadband connection in 2016.

“Each one of us controls two to three hundred profiles across different platforms,” Yajpal said in Hindi, his only language. “We get daily targets from agencies in Delhi and Mumbai, and we simply engage with the target as we’re told.”

“Political parties are our main clients, but even brands and celebrities who need promotion come our way,” Yajpal said. “This is a business like any other.

“We don’t pick and choose. Joe Biden the person is irrelevant to us. We got a target in August to follow him and engage with his tweets, and we did. The agencies in Delhi who we work with don’t tell us any details, and we don’t ask,” he said.

Yajpal described a pyramid-shaped campaign structure akin to multi-level marketing, but without the mid-level payoffs. “There are so many levels [of subcontractors] in this, nobody can really trace anything back. We don’t even get paid through banks. We settle in cash once a month” via Hawala, a popular international money transfer system that uses bookkeepers outside official banking networks.

He declined to share specific financial details: “I won’t tell you how much we make, but what I will tell you is this setup is feeding all our families. And I don’t have to ever worry about a roof on my head or about paying my children’s’ school fees.”

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
Featured

Department of Defense to Distribute 300 Million Doses of COVID Vaccines in January 2021

Your Content Staff - 0
They plan to have 300 million doses of safe and effective vaccines with the initial doses available by January 2021.
Read more

Media Outlets in Philly Ignore Emails from GOP Claiming Their Party Facebook Pages Have Been Banned

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
Reporters in Philly simply do not care to entertain any email press releases from members of the GOP.

Chief of World Health Organization Tests Positive for COVID-19, Placed Under Quarantine

Breaking News Your Content Staff - 0
The head of the World Health Organization has tested positive for coronavirus and remains in quarantine.

STOLEN? When Two Delaware County Judge of Elections Went to Pick Up Voter Books, They Weren’t There

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
Officials in Delco appear to have lost track of at-least two ‘voter books’ which contain personal information.

Whereabouts of ‘Voter Book’ Holding All Voter Registration Remains ‘Unknown’ in Delco, Alarms Raised Amid Election 2020

DELCO Hong Xie - 0
The whereabouts of ‘voter books’ from all townships in Delaware County remain unknown just three days before the election.

First Blue Moon to Appear on Halloween Since 1940s But NO Parties Allowed Due to COVID

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
Halloween on a Saturday, with the first full moon since 2001, first blue moon since 1944, and extra hour with daylight...

New York Becomes First State to MANDATE COVID-19 Testing Upon Entry

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
New York has eliminated its quarantine travel advisory list, replacing it with mandatory testing for all.

Greek Orthodox Priest Gunned Down in France As He Was Closing Church, Gunman Sought

WORLD NEWS Your Content Staff - 0
French authorities are scouring the city of Lyon in France after a gunman shot and seriously wounded a priest.

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a not-for-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.