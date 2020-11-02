Monday, November 2, 2020
President Trump Says Election Day Will ‘Induce Violence’ on Pennsylvania’s Streets
By Your Content Staff
President Trump declared on Election Eve that the Supreme Court's decision on voting 'is a very dangerous one' that will 'induce violence in the streets.'

📸: Your Content Illustration
President Donald Trump declared on Election Eve that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision on voting ‘is a very dangerous one’ that will ‘induce violence in the streets,’ Your Content has learned.

“The Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania is a VERY dangerous one. It will allow rampant and unchecked cheating and will undermine our entire systems of laws.” Trump tweeted.

“It will also induce violence in the streets. Something must be done!”

