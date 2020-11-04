Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Eric Trump Declares Voter Fraud Has Been Discovered in Philadelphia

Your Content Staff
By Your Content Staff
President Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, and their family lawyer, Rudy Guiliani, announced Wednesday a lawsuit has been filed against Pennsylvania after their team allegedly located evidence of voter fraud, Your Content is learning.

“They’re trying to cheat. They have 3×5 printed posters all over the city saying to vote for Biden and Harris. Supervisor of Elections wearing Biden face masks—and now they won’t let Jeremy, a poll watcher, watch them count the ballots.” Eric Trump declared.

“They put them far away with fences. This is fraud. They’re trying to make a mockery of this nation. They’re trying to cheat us out of it because they know it’s their only path to victory.”

