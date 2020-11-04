Eric Trump Declares Voter Fraud Has Been Discovered in Philadelphia

- Advertisement -

President Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, and their family lawyer, Rudy Guiliani, announced Wednesday a lawsuit has been filed against Pennsylvania after their team allegedly located evidence of voter fraud, Your Content is learning.

“They’re trying to cheat. They have 3×5 printed posters all over the city saying to vote for Biden and Harris. Supervisor of Elections wearing Biden face masks—and now they won’t let Jeremy, a poll watcher, watch them count the ballots.” Eric Trump declared.

“They put them far away with fences. This is fraud. They’re trying to make a mockery of this nation. They’re trying to cheat us out of it because they know it’s their only path to victory.”