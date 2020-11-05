Thursday, November 5, 2020
Michigan's Voter Portal Reveals 118-Year-Old Dead Man Casts Ballot for Joe Biden on Sept. 11, 2020
Michigan's Voter Portal Reveals 118-Year-Old Dead Man Cast a Ballot for Joe Biden on Sept. 11, 2020

The 118-year-old man proudly cast a vote for Biden from the after-life, Michigan's own voter registration portal reveals.

Your Content Staff
A dead man who was born in 1902 voted for Joe Biden on September 11 of this year, according to Michigan’s Voter Portal, Your Content has learned.

William Bradley was born on Mar. 4, 1902 and died at age 82 on Jun. 1, 1984, online records indicate, but that didn’t stop Bradley from casting a ballot for Biden during the heated 2020 election.

Records show the dead man received his mail-in ballot on Sept. 11, 2020, and returned it on Sept. 19. It was later received on Oct. 2, the system shows.

However, the viral post showing what appears to be an 118-year-old man voting absentee in Michigan is not what it seems, says the Michigan Secretary of State.

Ballots of voters who have died are rejected in Michigan, even if the voter cast an absentee ballot and then died before Election Day. On rare occasions, a ballot received for a living voter may be recorded in a way that makes it appear as if the voter is dead, according to local reports in Detroit.

But a simple search on the state’s own voter portal reveals Bradley did request the ballot and officials subsequently received it.

