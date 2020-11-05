President Trump Declares Victory During White House Press Conference: ‘I Easily Won.’

- Advertisement -

President Trump has announced he won massive states and many other victories, declaring he will remain president for four more years, unless ‘Joe Biden steals the election,’ Your Content is learning.

“I won the election. I won the largest share of any non-white voters of any Republican in over 60 years,” President Trump declared.

“There was no blue wave that they predicted. That was done for suppression reasons. Instead, there was a big red wave and its been properly acknowledged by the media. They were impressed, but that doesn’t do us any good.

“We grew our party by 4 million voters. The greatest turnout in Republican history.

“These phony polls were designed to keep our voters at home to create momentum for Mr. Biden and delinquent abilities for republicans to raise funds. They’re called suppression polls.

“We were winning by a lot then the numbers waddled away very secretly. We won a big case and we have others happening-there’s a tremendous amount of litigation because of how unfair this process was.”

As Your Content readers know, Justin Clark, who works as the Deputy Campaign Manager for the Trump campaign, told Your Content they’re confident that the president will ‘overcome’ the ‘vote-by-mail advantage’ Biden holds.

“We will overcome whatever vote by mail advantage the democrats gained leading into the last days of the election. This race is going to come down to Pennsylvania—we have looked at the state as one that is very critical in his re-election.” Deputy Campaign Manager Justin Clark told Your Content Wednesday night.

“We want you to understand the plan so Governor Wolf doesn’t come into Philadelphia with votes in the middle of the night. We want to make sure this election is secure and conducted as fairly as possible in Pennsylvania.”

President Trump was initially ahead of Biden on the first day of what has become an Election Week—but that all changed as mail-in ballots started to surface in favor of Biden.

As Your Content readers know, President Trump is suing at-least three states who his administration believe have cheated or manipulated ballots.

Your Content was among the first to report when rioters took to the streets of Chicago and demanded President Trump concede the race to Biden.

The group gathered at Daley Plaza Wednesday before marching through the Loop, calling on President Donald Trump to concede the 2020 election.

At least 100 people were seen marching north on Michigan Avenue from Washington as Chopper7 flew overhead.

One of Trump’s lawsuits claims that a Republican observer watched a poll worker take unprocessed absentee ballots from a back room and mix them into processed absentee ballots waiting to be tabulated.

As Your Content previously reported, Philadelphia officials denied a Trump campaign staffer’s allegation that Republican poll watchers are being excluded from voting sites around the city, forcing the courts to order they be allowed in to watch the count.

Mike Roman, the Trump campaign’s national Election Day operations director, retweeted a video early Tuesday morning that appears to show a Republican poll watcher being turned away from a polling place in the city.

For four years, Democrats have been haunted by the crumbling of the blue wall, the trio of Great Lakes states — Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania — that their candidates had been able to count on every four years. But Trump’s populist appeal struck a chord with white working-class voters and he captured all three in 2016 by a combined total of just 77,000 votes.

William Bradley was born on Mar. 4, 1902 and died at age 82 on Jun. 1, 1984, online records indicate, but that didn’t stop Bradley from casting a ballot for Biden during the heated 2020 election.

Your Content previously reported records in Michigan reveal that a dead man received his mail-in ballot on Sept. 11, 2020, and returned it on Sept. 19.

It was later received by officials on Oct. 2, the system shows.

However, the viral post showing what appears to be an 118-year-old man voting absentee in Michigan is not what it seems, says the Michigan Secretary of State.

“Ballots of voters who have died are rejected in Michigan, even if the voter cast an absentee ballot and then died before Election Day. On rare occasions, a ballot received for a living voter may be recorded in a way that makes it appear as if the voter is dead, according to local reports in Detroit.

But a simple search on the state’s own voter portal reveals Bradley did request the ballot and officials subsequently received it.

In suburban Philadelphia, Delaware County Republican Party Chairman Tom McGarrigle said that when at least two duly elected Judges of Election went to pick up their voter books from the Election Board on Oct. 30, they had already been picked up by other individuals.

“It is alarming that we are just days away from the election and the Election Board has failed to address many important issues related to ensuring a fair and secure election,” said McGarrigle. “The county Republican Party has attempted to work in good faith with the Democratic run county government, but many of our concerns about the lack of transparency and details on steps being taken to ensure the integrity of the election have gone unanswered.”

Stay with Your Content for the latest about Your Election 2020.