Thursday, November 5, 2020
President Trump Makes Pennsylvania His Twitter Header Photo As Results Near the End

Your Content Staff
By Your Content Staff

President Donald Trump has changed his Twitter header photo to depict a massive crowd that attended his Make America Great Again rally several weeks ago, Your Content is first to report.

As Your Content readers know, President Trump exceeded expectations on Oct. 20 when over 7,500 attendees flocked to see him in Pennsylvania.

For four years, Democrats have been haunted by the crumbling of the blue wall, the trio of Great Lakes states — Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania — that their candidates had been able to count on every four years. But Trump’s populist appeal struck a chord with white working-class voters and he captured all three in 2016 by a combined total of just 77,000 votes.

