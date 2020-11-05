Your Content Retracts Premature Arizona Win from Joe Biden, NYT Report Says Ballots May Swing Vote

- Advertisement -

Your Content has retracted the Arizona win for presidential hopeful Joe Biden after prematurely calling the state following other major networks.

Although FOX called the state for Biden on election night and AP later followed in addition to Your Content, the New York Times calculates that the president still has a shot.

The next release from a key Phoenix county where Trump was cutting into Biden’s lead, however, is not expected until Thursday evening.

As of 1:30 p.m. Eastern time Thursday, CNN, NBC News, ABC News, CBS News, DecisionDesk HQ and Reuters had not called Arizona.

The Associated Press stands by its call. Associated Press calls are displayed by hundreds of newspapers nationwide, as well as by Google. Sally Buzbee, executive editor of The A.P., said: “The Associated Press continues to watch and analyze vote count results from Arizona as they come in. We will follow the facts in all cases.”

Trump leads Biden in North Carolina, with most ballots already counted. Biden would need to win about two-thirds of the remainder to pull ahead. Will accept mail-in ballots that arrive through Nov. 12.

Also, Trump leads Biden in Pennsylvania. Most of the votes yet to be counted are in counties where Biden is ahead. Officials expect to release more votes this morning and to have most votes counted by Friday.

And in Georgia, Trump leads Biden. Election officials said that processing absentee ballots would continue throughout the day and into the evening if necessary