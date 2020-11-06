- Advertisement -

The United States Supreme Court sided with the President of the United States Friday, declaring late ballots be segregated in Pennsylvania as the election heats up, Your Content has learned.

Legal jockeying in Pennsylvania intensified Friday as Republicans asked the U.S. Supreme Court to ensure county election officials were segregating mail ballots delivered after Election Day, the latest effort by the GOP to use the courts to intervene in the vote count as former vice president Joe Biden’s advantage grew, reports the Washington Post.

Justice Samuel Alito made the order on Friday evening, saying that all county boards of election must comply with guidance that requires them to keep ballots received after 8 p.m. on Tuesday “in a safe, secure and sealed container separate from other voted ballots.” If those ballots are counted, they must also be counted separately.

An application the court received earlier on Friday informed them that the Republican Party of Pennsylvania, the applicant in the case, and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar could not verify that all boards were complying with the guidance.

Alito issued the order because he’s the justice for the region that includes Pennsylvania, according to The Washington Post, and he referred it to the whole court for a formal decision. In his order, Pennsylvania officials must respond by Saturday afternoon.

Ballots that arrived after Election Day aren’t the only ones that Pennsylvania must separate. In a lawsuit challenging a deadline extension for voters to validate their identity, the Trump campaign argued that extending the deadline from November 9 to November 12 would “undoubtedly” create a “high risk of jeopardizing the integrity of the election” and delay results. A Pennsylvania court ordered ballots with identification issues that were corrected between November 10 and November 12 be separated.

As Your Content previously reported—Original Media Group Corporation, publisher of Your Content—intends to file a lawsuit against the city of Philadelphia after being illegally barred from covering the ballot count at the city’s convention center.

“And so it begins in the new Biden/Harris era: If we don’t like your speech or your viewpoints, then we’ll cancel you.” responded Connecticut-based attorney Norm Pattis—who represents Your Content’s publisher. “Fortunately, the courts are not beholden to the new wokesters heading to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.”

“We are extremely disappointed with the actions of Philadelphia’s public relations firm and their spokesperson, Kevin Feely, who at his peril, chose to censor coverage of a very public and highly-publicized ballot counting procedure surrounding an election that riveted the nation,” Nik Hatziefstathiou, Chief Content Officer and Editor-in-Chief of Your Content said.

“We look forward to successfully defending ourselves in a court of law. That is why the press is protected by the First Amendment—the only business in America specifically protected by the Constitution.”

“Philadelphia has only one person to blame for the skeletons that lurk inside their closet—and that is themselves. The real facts will be revealed through depositions and the litany of lawsuits that will be filed against them.”

The legal intent comes after Philadelphia barred Original Media Group Corporation—publisher of Your Content, from covering the 2020 Election vote tally at the convention center for no apparent reason.

Kevin Feeley—who oversees the city’s public relations—denied our reporters access due to our ‘unfavorable coverage.’

Officials are not providing any reason for their ban from the ballot coverage—but all competing publications and networks have been granted access.

Norm Pattis—who represents Your Content—is dubbed one of America’s most controversial and successful trial attorneys, is frequently in the national news representing high-profile criminal defendants, winning multi-million dollar civil rights verdicts, and other high stakes cases where personal liberty, constitutional rights, or substantial financial rights are at stake.

“The fact that they denied entry to the press during such tense times makes our readership much more interested to learn what this secretive administration truly does behind closed doors,” Hatziefstathiou continued.

“Maybe if they weren’t so hush hush—and started discussing matters with the community and media, they wouldn’t be in the negative spotlight on a weekly basis. This childish behavior has got to end and it ends right now.”

State and city officials have not responded to repeated requests for comment.