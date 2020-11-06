Friday, November 6, 2020
Pennsylvania Secretary of Health, Rachel Levine, to Resume Daily COVID-19 Briefings Monday

Monday, Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine will discuss COVID-19 in the commonwealth and provide an update on the Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard. Dr. Levine will encourage Pennsylvanians to stay vigilant and continue taking precautions to keep themselves safe, including social distancing and wearing masks.

USA
10,055,807
confirmed cases
Updated on November 6, 2020 8:28 pm
united states
242,203
deaths
Updated on November 6, 2020 8:28 pm
united states
3,424,646
active
Updated on November 6, 2020 8:28 pm
united states
6,388,958
recovered
Updated on November 6, 2020 8:28 pm
World
49,646,087
confirmed cases
Updated on November 6, 2020 8:28 pm
world
1,247,972
deaths
Updated on November 6, 2020 8:28 pm
world
13,640,380
active
Updated on November 6, 2020 8:28 pm
world
34,757,735
recovered
Updated on November 6, 2020 8:28 pm
