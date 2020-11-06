Friday, November 6, 2020
Friday, November 6, 2020
Philadelphia Officials Censor Your Content, Says Our Outlet Cannot Cover Philly Count

Your Content Staff
By Your Content Staff

Philadelphia has barred Original Media Group Corporation—publisher of Your Content, from covering the 2020 Election vote tally at the convention center for no apparent reason.

Kevin Feeley—who oversees the city’s public relations—denied our reporters access due to our ‘unfavorable coverage.’

Officials are not providing any reason for their ban from the ballot coverage—but all competing publications and networks have been granted access.

State and city officials have not responded to repeated requests for comment.

1 COMMENT

  1. Is that a direct quote?

    “denied our reporters access due to our ‘unfavorable coverage.’”

    Was that said in person or e-mail or phone?

