Saturday, November 7, 2020
Saturday, November 7, 2020
News Tip?
Featured

Federal Judge Sets Bail at $750,000 for Two Virginia Men Who Plotted Ballot Attack in Philly

Your Content Staff
By Your Content Staff

Click the map to create your own at 270toWin.com
- Advertisement -

Bail has been set at $750,000 each for two Virginia men armed with loaded handguns who were arrested Thursday near the Philadelphia convention center where votes were being counted.

Joshua Macias, 42, and Antonio LaMotta, 61, traveled from the Virginia Beach, Virginia, area and did not have permits to carry the weapons in Pennsylvania, police said.

They were charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a license and carrying a firearm on a public street.

A message seeking comment was sent Saturday to the Defender Association of Philadelphia, listed in court documents as representing LaMotta; no defense attorney was listed for Macias.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

- Advertisement -
USA
10,139,821
confirmed cases
Updated on November 7, 2020 3:47 pm
united states
242,877
deaths
Updated on November 7, 2020 3:47 pm
united states
3,480,167
active
Updated on November 7, 2020 3:47 pm
united states
6,416,777
recovered
Updated on November 7, 2020 3:47 pm
World
50,054,933
confirmed cases
Updated on November 7, 2020 3:47 pm
world
1,253,937
deaths
Updated on November 7, 2020 3:47 pm
world
13,818,445
active
Updated on November 7, 2020 3:47 pm
world
34,982,551
recovered
Updated on November 7, 2020 3:47 pm
10,018FansLike
1,166FollowersFollow
1,187FollowersFollow
331SubscribersSubscribe

Related Articles

Featured

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls on Americans to ‘Archive’ Trump Supporters for Future Harassment

Your Content Staff - 0
Politicians have called on their following to archive the name and information of ‘Trump sycophants.’
Read more
Campaign 2020

Joe Biden Wins Nevada

Your Content Staff - 0
Your Election. Your Content. The latest news and polling information on Election 2020 featuring former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.
Read more
Featured

Joe Biden to Win Presidency

Your Content Staff - 0
Joe Biden will serve as the 46th President of the United States after the most heated election in modern history.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.