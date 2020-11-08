Sunday, November 8, 2020
Sunday, November 8, 2020
Alex Trebek, Host of 'Jeopardy' Has Died at Age 80
Alex Trebek, who was best known for his role as the host of Jeopardy, has died, Your Content can tragically report. He was 80.

Alex was battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer since March 2019 and immediately started chemo after the diagnosis, but made no plans to retire and continued hosting his game show, reports TMZ, who was first to break the news.

“Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends.” the show tweeted Sunday afternoon. “Thank you, Alex.”

Developing now… Details to follow.

