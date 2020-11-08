Sunday, November 8, 2020
Sunday, November 8, 2020
News Tip?
FBIFeatured

FBI Bust Ferguson Cop Who Beat Handcuffed Man for No Apparent Reason

Your Content Staff
By Your Content Staff

A bad apple has surfaced from the Ferguson Police Department after a federal grand jury indicted an officer for beating a handcuffed man, Your Content has learned.

A federal grand jury indicted former Ferguson Police Officer Jackie Matthews, 63, of Florissant, Missouri on one count of Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law and one count of Making a False Record for an incident occurring on March 13, 2020.

According to the indictment, on March 13, 2020, Officer Matthews while with the Ferguson Police Department deprived the victim of his right to be free from unreasonable force.

In so doing, Matthews assaulted the victim while handcuffed and not posing a physical threat to anyone. The indictment further alleges Matthews’ falsified the police report claiming the victim resisted arrest.

- Advertisement -

“I want to commend the Ferguson Police Department for swiftly bringing this matter to the attention of the appropriate authorities,” said Special Agent in Charge Richard Quinn of the FBI St. Louis Division. “By doing so, it demonstrated its commitment to accountability that all professional law enforcement organizations strive for in order to maintain the public’s trust.”

If convicted on both counts, Matthews faces a maximum punishment of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Charges set forth in the indictment are merely accusations and do not constitute proof of guilt.  Every defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty. 

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated this case.

- Advertisement -
USA
10,212,412
confirmed cases
Updated on November 8, 2020 1:07 pm
united states
243,419
deaths
Updated on November 8, 2020 1:07 pm
united states
3,519,967
active
Updated on November 8, 2020 1:07 pm
united states
6,449,026
recovered
Updated on November 8, 2020 1:07 pm
World
50,542,758
confirmed cases
Updated on November 8, 2020 1:07 pm
world
1,259,690
deaths
Updated on November 8, 2020 1:07 pm
world
14,080,136
active
Updated on November 8, 2020 1:07 pm
world
35,202,932
recovered
Updated on November 8, 2020 1:07 pm

Related Articles

Featured

George W. Bush Jumps Ship on Trump, Calls Biden to Congratulate Him: ‘No Matter How They Voted, It Counted’

Associated Press - 0
The former president said regardless of how votes were obtained or cast, they all counted in the end.
Read more
WAIT, WHAT?

California Serial Sex Predator Gets Two Years Imprisonment for Sexually Assaulting Girl, 20, on an Airplane

Your Content Staff - 0
A deviant California sexual predator has been shipped to federal prison where...
Read more
Featured

Alex Trebek, Host of ‘Jeopardy’ Has Died at Age 80

Your Content Staff - 0
Alex Trebek was a beloved Canadian-American television personality, game show host and actor. He was the host of the syndicated game show 'Jeopardy.'
Read more

3 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.