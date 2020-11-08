Sunday, November 8, 2020
Sunday, November 8, 2020
News Tip?
FeaturedKILLER COP

Former Tulsa Cop, 60, Charged with First Degree Murder by FBI

Your Content Staff
By Your Content Staff

A former Tulsa Police Officer who requested his Oklahoma manslaughter conviction be dismissed based on the Supreme Court’s McGirt decision was charged Friday in federal court with the first degree murder of Jeremey Lake, Your Content has learned.

Shannon James Kepler, 60, of Tulsa, is charged with first degree murder in Indian Country, causing death by using and discharging a firearm during and in relation to crimes of violence, and assault with a dangerous weapon in Indian Country.

“Nineteen-year-old Jeremey Lake’s life was senselessly cut short in 2014 when Shannon Kepler allegedly shot and killed him. A jury convicted Mr. Kepler in state court, but the McGirt decision has impacted his conviction. The need to pursue justice remains. The United States Attorney’s Office will now ask a federal jury to convict Shannon Kepler,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. “Our victim specialists are communicating with Jeremey’s family and will be with them every step of the way as this case moves forward in federal court. Our prosecutors have worked hand in hand with our partners at the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office to ensure this young man and his family experience a full measure of justice.”

According to the indictment, Kepler maliciously and with premeditation murdered Mr. Lake, his daughter’s boyfriend, by shooting him multiple times with a firearm. He is further charged with shooting at a minor male victim during the course of the crime. 

- Advertisement -

The return of an indictment is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of federal law, which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence.

The Tulsa Police Department and FBI are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ross E. Lenhardt and Sean J. Taylor are prosecuting the case.

Mr. Lenhardt is a prosecutor from the Western District of Pennsylvania, and Mr. Taylor is a prosecutor from the Northern District of Texas.

Both volunteered to assist prosecution efforts here in the Northern District of Oklahoma due to the increased volume of cases since the Supreme Court’s ruling which stated the Creek Nation Reservation had never been officially disestablished by Congress.

The United States and the Muscogee (Creek) Nation have jurisdiction of all cases that occur on the reservation involving Native American victims or defendants.

- Advertisement -
USA
10,191,335
confirmed cases
Updated on November 8, 2020 11:06 am
united states
243,316
deaths
Updated on November 8, 2020 11:06 am
united states
3,505,429
active
Updated on November 8, 2020 11:06 am
united states
6,442,590
recovered
Updated on November 8, 2020 11:06 am
World
50,444,005
confirmed cases
Updated on November 8, 2020 11:06 am
world
1,258,688
deaths
Updated on November 8, 2020 11:06 am
world
14,013,097
active
Updated on November 8, 2020 11:06 am
world
35,172,220
recovered
Updated on November 8, 2020 11:06 am

Related Articles

ISIS

Court Upholds Conviction of ISIS Comrade Who Texted ‘I Am A Terrorist’ to Family Before Arrest

Your Content Staff - 0
He pledged his alliance to ISIS and informed his family via text message that he is ‘a terrorist.’
Read more
JUSTICE

Sexual Predator Who Emailed Video of Teenager Being Raped Shipped to Fed Pen for 25 Years

Your Content Staff - 0
A man who distributed videos online depicting the sexual abuse of children was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment.
Read more
CORONAVIRUS

As People Celebrate Biden Harris Win by Parading on City Streets, US Tops 10 Million COVID-19 Cases

Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
It comes as crowds flock to city streets across the U.S. to celebrate the apparent win of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.