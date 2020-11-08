Monday, November 9, 2020
Monday, November 9, 2020
SERIAL KILLERS? Florida FBI Offers Up Reward for Men Sought in Home Invasion Murder

Your Content Staff
By Your Content Staff

Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation are scouring Florida and surrounding regions in a massive effort to locate and detain at-least two individuals for a home invasion-turned homicide, Your Content has learned.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals who carried out an armed home invasion and murder on November 5, 2019 at approximately 11:12 p.m. in the vicinity of SW 222 Street and SW 99 Avenue, Cutler Bay, Florida.

The victim, Daniel J. Macko, 31, was home with his wife and an acquaintance when a Dodge Ram van was noticed parked near their driveway, the FBI said.

Macko’s wife left the residence and upon her return was confronted by several subjects.

Alerted by the commotion, Macko opened the door to see what was happening.

The subjects then entered and ransacked the residence. They departed the residence with various items.

Macko was shot several times and died at the scene.

His wife and the acquaintance were not injured.

The FBI is involved in this matter because of an ongoing Hobbs Act investigation.

The Miami Dade Police Department and the FBI continue their investigation.

No further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to call the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or Crimestoppers.

