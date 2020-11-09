Bring Your Own Food, Drinks, Plates, and Everything Else or go Virtual for Thanksgiving 2020

Those are the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, who released pandemic holiday guidance—that includes bring your own food, drinks, cups, and wearing a face mask at all times—Your Content has learned.

Traditional Thanksgiving gatherings with family and friends are fun but can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu. Follow these tips to make your Thanksgiving holiday safer.

The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is to celebrate with people in your household. If you do plan to spend Thanksgiving with people outside your household, take steps to make your celebration safer.

Everyone Can Make Thanksgiving Safer

Wear a mask

Wear a mask with two or more layers to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Wear the mask over your nose and mouth and secure it under your chin.

Make sure the mask fits snugly against the sides of your face.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you

Remember that some people without symptoms may be able to spread COVID-19 or flu.

Keeping 6 feet (about 2 arm lengths) from others is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.

Wash your hands

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Keep hand sanitizer with you and use it when you are unable to wash your hands.

Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Attending a Gathering

Make your celebration safer. In addition to following the steps that everyone can take to make Thanksgiving safer, take these additional steps while attending a Thanksgiving gathering.

Bring your own food, drinks, plates, cups, and utensils.

Wear a mask, and safely store your mask while eating and drinking.

Avoid going in and out of the areas where food is being prepared or handled, such as in the kitchen.

Use single-use options, like salad dressing and condiment packets and disposable food containers, plates and utensils.

Hosting a Thanksgiving Gathering

- Advertisement -

If having guests to your home, be sure that people follow the steps that everyone can take to make Thanksgiving safer. Other steps you can take include:

Have a small outdoor meal with family and friends who live in your community.

Limit the number of guests.

Have conversations with guests ahead of time to set expectations for celebrating together.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and items between use.

If celebrating indoors, make sure to open windows.

Limit the number of people in food preparation areas.

Have guests bring their own food and drink.

If sharing food, have one person serve food and use single-use options, like plastic utensils

Thanksgiving Travel

Travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others.

Check travel restrictions before you go.

Get your flu shot before you travel.

Always wear a mask in public settings and on public transportation.

Stay at least 6 feet apart from anyone who is not in your household.

Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your mask, eyes, nose, and mouth.

Bring extra supplies, such as masks and hand sanitizer.

Consider Other Thanksgiving Activities

Host a virtual Thanksgiving meal with friends and family who don’t live with you

Schedule a time to share a meal together virtually.

Have people share recipes and show their turkey, dressing, or other dishes they prepared.

Watch television and play games with people in your household

Watch Thanksgiving Day parades, sports, and movies at home.

Find a fun game to play.

Shopping

Shop online sales the day after Thanksgiving and days leading up to the winter holidays.

Use contactless services for purchased items, like curbside pick-up.

Shop in open air markets staying 6 feet away from others.

Other Activities

Safely prepare traditional dishes and deliver them to family and neighbors in a way that does not involve contact with others (for example, leave them on the porch).

Participate in a gratitude activity, like writing down things you are grateful for and sharing with your friends and family.