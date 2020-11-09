Monday, November 9, 2020
Iowa Man Gets 30 Years Imprisonment for Transporting Child Pornography Across US
📸: United States Attorney's Office/Your Content Illustration
#SAVEOURCHILDRENFeatured

Iowa Man Gets 30 Years Imprisonment for Transporting Child Pornography Across US

By Your Content Staff
Modified

An Iowa man will serve the next several decades behind bars after being sentenced for his role in transporting child pornography across the United States, Your Content has learned.

United States District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger sentenced Troy Wayne Davis, age 57, formerly of Eldon, Iowa, to 360 months in prison for Transportation of Child Pornography, announced United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum

Davis was ordered to serve five years of supervised release to follow his prison term, pay $40,000 in restitution, and comply with sex offender registry requirements upon release.

The investigation began in early 2019 when law enforcement received investigative leads from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that images of child pornography had been uploaded on Davis’ social media accounts. Investigators executed a search warrant at Davis’ Eldon residence in August 2019. Police seized Davis’ computers and phones which contained thousands of videos and images of child pornography. The investigation showed that Davis sent and received videos of child pornography to other persons, solicited minor boys online to send him nude photos, and solicited minors for sex via the internet. In 1998, Davis was convicted in the Iowa District Court for Wapello County on two instances of Lascivious Acts with a Child.

This case was investigated by the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa as part of the United States Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood” initiative, which was started in 2006 as a nationwide effort to combine law enforcement investigations and prosecutions, community action, and public awareness in order to reduce the incidence of sexual exploitation of children.

Any persons having knowledge of a child being sexually abused are encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.

