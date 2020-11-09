Monday, November 9, 2020
Monday, November 9, 2020
News Tip?
Pittsburgh Man Involved in Supplying Drug Gang Sentenced to Nearly Five Years in Prison
Featured

Pittsburgh Man Involved in Supplying Drug Gang Sentenced to Nearly Five Years in Prison

By Your Content Staff
Modified

A man who trafficked hard drugs for notorious gangs throughout the United States was sentenced to federal prison for his crimes Monday, Your Content has learned.

A former resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was sentenced in federal court to 57 months of imprisonment and 3 years of supervised release on his conviction of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

United States District Judge William S. Stickman, IV imposed sentence on Rico Taylor, 35.

According to information presented to the Court, in 2017, the Greater Pittsburgh Safe Streets Task Force initiated an investigation primarily targeting the Darccide/Smash 44, or DS44, neighborhood gang, and drug-trafficking activity in and around the South Side area of Pittsburgh.

- Advertisement -

As part of this large-scale narcotics and firearms investigation, in February of 2019, the United States received authorization to conduct a federal wire investigation, which continued through June of 2019.

Intercepted communications revealed that Mr. Taylor was involved in the distribution of heroin and fentanyl.

Specifically, Mr. Taylor served as a source of supply of heroin and fentanyl for Christopher Highsmith, who is among the most culpable co-defendants. As a condition of his guilty plea on April 29, 2020, Mr. Rico accepted responsibility for possessing with the intent to distribute 39 grams of a mixture containing heroin and fentanyl.

Assistant United States Attorneys Carolyn Bloch and Brendan J. McKenna prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation led the multi-agency investigation of this case, which also included the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, Allegheny County Adult Probation, Allegheny County Police Department, Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Narcotics, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, and the Wilkinsburg Police Department. Other assisting agencies include the Green Tree Police Department, New York City Police Department, Mount Oliver Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, Yonkers Police Department, United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force, and the United States Postal Inspection Service.

This case is part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force program, known as OCDETF. 

OCDETF was established in 1982 to support comprehensive investigations and prosecutions of major drug trafficking and money laundering organizations. 

It is the keystone of the drug reduction strategy of the Department of Justice.  By combining the resources and expertise of federal agencies and their state and local law enforcement partners, OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the most serious drug trafficking, money laundering, and transnational criminal organizations.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
10,405,532
confirmed cases
Updated on November 9, 2020 6:21 pm
united states
244,345
deaths
Updated on November 9, 2020 6:21 pm
united states
3,620,642
active
Updated on November 9, 2020 6:21 pm
united states
6,540,545
recovered
Updated on November 9, 2020 6:21 pm
World
51,205,589
confirmed cases
Updated on November 9, 2020 6:21 pm
world
1,268,358
deaths
Updated on November 9, 2020 6:21 pm
world
14,402,516
active
Updated on November 9, 2020 6:21 pm
world
35,534,715
recovered
Updated on November 9, 2020 6:21 pm

Related Articles

CORONAVIRUS

Bring Your Own Food, Drinks, Plates, and Everything Else or go Virtual for Thanksgiving 2020

Your Content Staff - 0
Those are the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, who released pandemic holiday guidance.
Read more
#SAVEOURCHILDREN

Iowa Man Gets 30 Years Imprisonment for Transporting Child Pornography Across US

Your Content Staff - 0
An Iowa man will serve the next several decades behind bars after being sentenced for his role in transporting child pornography across the U.S.
Read more
NATIONAL NEWS

Montana Monster ‘Billy Dean Smith’ to Perish in Federal Penitentiary for Sexually Exploiting Child

Your Content Staff - 0
Billy Dean Smith of Big Arm received 20 years in prison for making child pornography videos and sending an image to an undercover agent.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.