Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
News Tip?
FeaturedPoliticsPolitical Agenda

Former Democrat State Rep. Courtney Curtis Pleads Guilty to Illegally Using Campaign Funds

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Disgraced Ferguson State Representative Courtney Curtis, a life-long Missouri Democrat, has pleaded guilty to wire fraud in relation to his campaign finance bank account, Your Content has learned.

United States District Judge Stephen Clark accepted a plea, today, from Courtney Curtis. The 39-year-old Ferguson, Missouri resident pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud relative to his theft of funds from his “Curtis for MO” campaign account.  Curtis served as Representative of Missouri District 73 from 2013 until 2019.  Most recently, Curtis served as an assistant to St. Louis County Councilwoman Rita Heard Days.   

According to the plea agreement, beginning on or about January 1, 2016 and continuing through on or about December 31, 2017, Curtis devised, intended to devise, and knowingly participated in a scheme to defraud and to obtain money from donors to the “Curtis for MO” campaign committee by means of materially false and fraudulent pretenses, representations, and promises.  Curtis misled donors by falsely representing, and causing to be falsely represented, that money contributions to the “Curtis for MO” campaign committee would be used for campaign and reelection purposes, when, in fact, he used a substantial portion of the money contributed by donors to the “Curtis for MO” campaign committee for his own personal use and expenses. 

After fraudulently convincing constituents to donate money to the “Curtis for MO” campaign committee, Curtis knowingly used monies in the “Curtis for MO” campaign committee bank account for his own personal benefit, unrelated to any legitimate campaign or reelection purpose in various ways, including but not limited to:  Using money in the account to pay for his apartment rental and utility bills; paying for hotel, airfare and travel expenses; paying for restaurant and bar bills; withdrawing funds from the account through substantial cash withdrawals; and, using money in the account to purchase retail items for his personal use. 

- Advertisement -

Additionally, from time to time, Curtis deposited campaign donation checks into his personal bank account, and used those funds to pay for personal living expenses unrelated to any legitimate campaign or reelection purpose.  Curtis acted to conceal his scheme by failing to file required reports with the Missouri Ethics Commission, or by filing false reports with the Missouri Ethics Commission, which failed to identify his cash withdrawals from the “Curtis for MO” campaign committee bank account, failed to identify payments made directly from the “Curtis for MO” campaign committee bank account which were made for his own personal use, unrelated to any campaign or reelection purpose, and failed to identify campaign donation checks received and deposited to his personal bank account.  Curtis wire transferred funds from the “Curtis for MO” campaign account to pay for personal expenses and to make cash withdrawals.

“If it weren’t for the diligent work of the Missouri Ethics Commission, this federal felony may not have come to light,” said Special Agent in Charge Richard Quinn of the FBI St. Louis Division. “While the Commission can only impose fines on candidates who lie on campaign finance reports, the FBI will bring to justice those who serve themselves instead of their constituents.”

Total funds obtained by Curtis through his scheme to defraud his donors was approximately $47,867.69.

The charge of wire fraud carries a maximum penalty of no more than 20 years of imprisonment and a fine of no more than $250,000.  In determining the actual sentence, a judge is required to consider the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, which provide recommended sentencing ranges.

Judge Clark has set sentencing for February 5, 2021. The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated this case. Assistant United States Attorney Hal Goldsmith is handling the case for the United States Attorney’s Office.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
10,434,298
confirmed cases
Updated on November 10, 2020 11:33 am
united states
244,626
deaths
Updated on November 10, 2020 11:33 am
united states
3,635,119
active
Updated on November 10, 2020 11:33 am
united states
6,554,553
recovered
Updated on November 10, 2020 11:33 am
World
51,464,920
confirmed cases
Updated on November 10, 2020 11:33 am
world
1,272,518
deaths
Updated on November 10, 2020 11:33 am
world
14,443,430
active
Updated on November 10, 2020 11:33 am
world
35,748,972
recovered
Updated on November 10, 2020 11:33 am

Related Articles

Featured

Pennsylvania Report Highest Daily COVID-19 Spike, Over 4,300 New Overnight Cases

Your Content Staff - 0
Pennsylvania is experiencing the second wave of coronavirus as the state topped...
Read more
Television

‘Full House’ Home SOLD for $5.3M Just as Lori Loughlin Begins Serving her Time in the BIG House

Hong Xie - 0
The 19th century home used for exterior shots in the classic 1980s sitcom Full House was sold for $5.3 million dollars.
Read more
CORONAVIRUS

Bring Your Own Food, Drinks, Plates, and Everything Else or go Virtual for Thanksgiving 2020

Your Content Staff - 0
Those are the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, who released pandemic holiday guidance.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.