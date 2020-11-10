Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
News Tip?
President Trump White House Briefing November 5
📸: Your Content Illustration
Featured

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Says Election 2020 NOT OVER, Count Continues

By Your Content Staff
Modified

The massive ballot count for the election has not ended yet, according to Pennsylvania’s Secretary of State who said many more ballots continue to be counted, Your Content has learned.

Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar today reported that the counties continue to canvass ballots cast in the November 3 general election. With estimates from all counties, approximately 10,000 mail ballots were received by counties between 8 p.m. Nov. 3 and 5 p.m. Nov. 6. Additionally, approximately 94,000 provisional ballots were issued to voters at the polls on Election Day.  

“The counties have done an impressive job counting a record number of mail ballots and now are canvassing the provisional ballots, each of which must be considered individually,” Secretary of Boockvar said. “Millions of Pennsylvanians voted and made their voices heard in a free, fair and open election last week. I am so proud of the election officials and poll workers who worked tirelessly, amid a pandemic, so voters could decide this election.” 

Counties continue to adjudicate and count the provisional ballots cast on Election Day. Under state law, county boards of election must individually adjudicate each provisional ballot and assess whether they meet the standards for counting. The counties do so by verifying the voter was registered to vote in the precinct in which the ballot was cast, and that the voter did not cast a mail-in ballot prior to requesting the provisional ballot at the polling place. 

- Advertisement -

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled in September that counties should count mail ballots received through 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, if they are postmarked by 8 p.m. Election Day. The court also ruled that counties should count those ballots if there is an illegible or missing postmark, unless there is sufficient evidence to demonstrate that the ballot was mailed after the Election Day deadline. 

The department also reported that 27,650 of the 37,239 uniformed and overseas citizens absentee (UOCAVA) ballots have been returned and counted so far. Today was the deadline for counties to receive voted UOCAVA ballots submitted for delivery by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 2. 

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
10,548,759
confirmed cases
Updated on November 10, 2020 6:38 pm
united states
245,714
deaths
Updated on November 10, 2020 6:38 pm
united states
3,709,678
active
Updated on November 10, 2020 6:38 pm
united states
6,593,367
recovered
Updated on November 10, 2020 6:38 pm
World
51,766,734
confirmed cases
Updated on November 10, 2020 6:38 pm
world
1,278,078
deaths
Updated on November 10, 2020 6:38 pm
world
14,624,476
active
Updated on November 10, 2020 6:38 pm
world
35,864,180
recovered
Updated on November 10, 2020 6:38 pm

Related Articles

FBI

Boston FBI Nab Felon Child Predator for More Child Porn Charges

Your Content Staff - 0
Agents from the FBI busted a man who was serving time on supervised parole for child porn after being found to have more illegal tapes.
Read more
Featured

White House Begins Preparing for Second Trump Term, Says Biden Win is FAKE NEWS

Your Content Staff - 0
President Trump’s second term is slated to begin in January 2021, White House officials claim.
Read more
NYC

New York Man Arrested by FBI for Sharing Child Porn on SOCIAL MEDIA

Your Content Staff - 0
A New York man was foolish enough to share child pornography on social media before feds busted down his door.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.